e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / HT School / Powai school students celebrate the spirit of India

Powai school students celebrate the spirit of India

The sequel to last year’s annual exhibition, it not only blended learning with fun but also assumed an international Brazilian touch this year.

ht-school Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 14:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Bunts Sangha’s SM Shetty High School and Jr College, Powai, organised two-day virtual annual exhibition recently.
Bunts Sangha’s SM Shetty High School and Jr College, Powai, organised two-day virtual annual exhibition recently.
         

The undaunting spirit of the people of Punjab along with the magic of Rajasthan, the regalness of Karnataka and the magnificence of Maharashtra were recently showcased in the two-day virtual annual exhibition conducted by Bunts Sangha’s SM Shetty High School and Jr College, Powai.

The sequel to last year’s annual exhibition, it not only blended learning with fun but also assumed an international Brazilian touch this year.

Dancing to the tunes of the popular song “Brazil”, the students of all the sections, guided by the teachers, took one and all on a virtual tour of Brazil. Back to India, all were in for a sumptuous treat of lassi and sarson da saag from Punjab.

Right from phulkaris to shabads at the Golden Temple, everyone was enthralled by the virtual trip.

Day two saw one and all exploring the beautiful sandy desert of Rajasthan, the rustic yet massive forts and scenic hill stations of Maharashtra, and the majestic palaces of Karnataka. The tour offered everything one could dream of, be it the cuisines, handicrafts, interesting places to visit and the most sought-after shopping hubs.

Defying all barriers and breaking all boundaries, the annual exhibition was modelled to be a learning experience beyond all frontiers, thus, proving that the whole world is a classroom and life is an adventure.

The annual exhibition was enjoyed by one and all sipping hot tea and coffee, in the company of their families.

tags
top news
Air India pilots ask management for details of UK virus strain
Air India pilots ask management for details of UK virus strain
Farmers’ protest: Mobile connectivity hit as power to 1,561 towers disrupted in Punjab
Farmers’ protest: Mobile connectivity hit as power to 1,561 towers disrupted in Punjab
Customs officer accused of molesting Uzbek nationals forced to retire
Customs officer accused of molesting Uzbek nationals forced to retire
‘Rajini’s wish, can’t force him’: Kin on superstar’s political debut U-turn
‘Rajini’s wish, can’t force him’: Kin on superstar’s political debut U-turn
Indian economy could be ‘most resilient’ in subregion over long term: UN Report
Indian economy could be ‘most resilient’ in subregion over long term: UN Report
Sachin, Kohli lead the way as Twitter goes wild after India beat Australia
Sachin, Kohli lead the way as Twitter goes wild after India beat Australia
Alibaba’s $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
Alibaba’s $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
‘Not getting all the information we need’: Joe Biden attacks Trump loyalists
‘Not getting all the information we need’: Joe Biden attacks Trump loyalists
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEMutant Coronavirus StrainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In