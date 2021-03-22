IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Ht School / Principal's Desk: 'NEP 2020 will bring the desired changes in education'
Principal Ratna Chakravarty sheds light on how NEP 2020 has brought about a revolution in the system of Indian education.
Principal Ratna Chakravarty sheds light on how NEP 2020 has brought about a revolution in the system of Indian education.
ht school

Principal's Desk: 'NEP 2020 will bring the desired changes in education'

NEP 2020 focuses on experiential learning, equity and discovery-based teaching learning methods, writes Dr. Ratna Chakravarty, Principal, Maxfort School, Rohini.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:49 PM IST

Revolution is a much-needed impetus for the growth of the human society. Reforms are needed in each and every field especially in the field of education. The latest revolution in the system of Indian education has come with the origin of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

This highly-awaited policy will bring the desired changes in the field of education. The first Education Policy was implemented in the year 1986. After 34 long years, NEP 2020 came in existence.

Structure of School Education as per NEP & Implementation

According to David A. Kolb, learning is the process whereby knowledge is created through the transformation of experience. The NEP 2020 focuses on experiential learning, equity and discovery-based teaching learning methods. We at our school promote this with the help of peer tutoring as voluntary, fun creative, collaborative and joyful exploratory activities in classroom for experiential learning and deeper student learning.

We are creating an inviting classroom where students feel happy and comfortable. Toys are a vital component of learning. Implementing the NEP, the students in our school are taught in an interactive manner with the use of toys. Under the guidance of the NEP, the schools will focus on skill-enhancement of the students.

Efforts will be made to eliminate rote-learning and emphasis will be laid on experiential learning. Our school focuses on modern gurukul system wherein the students are taken for in-house trips and skill enhancement by competent teachers. We strive hard to cultivate ‘21st-century skills’ among students, including critical thinking, problem-solving, creativity and digital literacy.

In our school, we provide a wide variety of subjects to the students within the selected streams but the implementation of the NEP will broaden the prospects for students by dissolving the streams and providing them with a choice of innumerous subjects according to their will.

Integration of technology will be done to improve classroom processes and schools will achieve their academic goals with ICT classrooms. Right now also, we are using technology-supported classrooms but keeping in mind experiential learning we will have to adopt a blended technological approach.

Inter-disciplinary approach is the vision of the NEP. Art-integrated education will be embedded in classroom transactions not only for creating joyful learning but also for imbibing the Indian ethos through integration of Indian art and culture in the teaching and learning process at every level. This art-integrated approach strengthens the linkages between education and culture. The students can be assigned projects of art integration encompassing two subjects that will focus less on theory and more on understating and creativity for better comprehension of the concept. For example, subjects like Science and Arts can be integrated and students can be given a project on “Conservation of Water”, to divert themselves from theoretical knowledge and understand the concept in the most artistic manner.

The most convenient language for teaching the primary section students is preferably the mother tongue. Medium of instruction until grade 5 will be mother tongue. The practice of mother tongue helps in better conceptualisation of the content. All classical languages will be widely available in schools as options. Our school promotes various languages such as Hindi, English, Sanskrit, German, Chinese and French.

The NEP suggests recruitment of more special educators for the inclusive education of the physically and mentally disabled children. The school has appointed the special educators to cater to the needs of the special students and it promotes equity and inclusive education. As per the NEP , the school curriculum should be inclusive and provide equity to all the students. Eventually, we are gearing up for implementing the vision of the NEP, which came after 34 years. The NEP will certainly encompass the needs of the students making them skilful learners who are competent to face real time challenges. Schools must train the faculty and provide inclusive curriculum to promote inclusion and equity in education for the holistic development of the students. The NEP is going to benefit the new generation for dominating the global education and help bring about the revolution for a new India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
school principal nep 2020 national education policy 2020 + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
School principal-cum-director Dr. Neeti C Kaoshik, centre, flanked by NCERT secretary Major Harsh Kumar, left, and squadron leader Toolika Rani during the award ceremony.
School principal-cum-director Dr. Neeti C Kaoshik, centre, flanked by NCERT secretary Major Harsh Kumar, left, and squadron leader Toolika Rani during the award ceremony.
ht school

Delhi school events: Mount Olympus School wins prestigious awards

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:15 PM IST
The school has been honoured with the Best Virtual class/ Smart Class/ Technology Award.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakesh Aggarwal, commissioner of police, Deepak Pareekh, joint CP, city, Somya Mishra, DCP traffic, and crime against women presided over the felicitation function.
Rakesh Aggarwal, commissioner of police, Deepak Pareekh, joint CP, city, Somya Mishra, DCP traffic, and crime against women presided over the felicitation function.
ht school

Punjab school events: Road safety month winners felicitated

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:11 PM IST
The school had organised various competitions during Road Safety Awareness Month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Principal Ratna Chakravarty sheds light on how NEP 2020 has brought about a revolution in the system of Indian education.
Principal Ratna Chakravarty sheds light on how NEP 2020 has brought about a revolution in the system of Indian education.
ht school

Principal's Desk: 'NEP 2020 will bring the desired changes in education'

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:49 PM IST
NEP 2020 focuses on experiential learning, equity and discovery-based teaching learning methods, writes Dr. Ratna Chakravarty, Principal, Maxfort School, Rohini.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The school strengthened its pre-existing bond of educational and cultural exchange with South Korea by signing an MoU with Korean Cultural Centre.
The school strengthened its pre-existing bond of educational and cultural exchange with South Korea by signing an MoU with Korean Cultural Centre.
ht school

Delhi school events: Ganga International signs MoU with Korean Cultural Centre

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:29 PM IST
This MoU strengthened the pre-existing bond between both the parties.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Clociwise from top left, HT health editor Rhythma Kaul, Priyanka Bhatkoti, Rajesh Banopreeya, Sakshi Saddi, Deepali Singh Solanki and Dr Rajesh Sagar who participated in the HT Dialogues session on Thursday
Clociwise from top left, HT health editor Rhythma Kaul, Priyanka Bhatkoti, Rajesh Banopreeya, Sakshi Saddi, Deepali Singh Solanki and Dr Rajesh Sagar who participated in the HT Dialogues session on Thursday
ht school

HT Dialogues: Ways to prepare students mentally for the reopening of schools

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:22 PM IST
Sensitisation, gratitude journals and mindfulness were among the measures suggested.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A student of AKSIPS -45 Smart School, Chandigarh, getting felicitated.
A student of AKSIPS -45 Smart School, Chandigarh, getting felicitated.
ht school

Punjab school events: Students win medals in roller skating championship

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:07 PM IST
Sonakshi, Manaal and Atharv won silver and bronze medals in different categories of the championship
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rosalind Elsie Franklin greatly contributed to research in structural virology.
Rosalind Elsie Franklin greatly contributed to research in structural virology.
ht school

Rosalind Elsie Franklin: Extraordinary pioneer of scientific research

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:15 PM IST
This chemist and X-ray crystallographer’s work is integral to the study of molecular structures of DNA, RNA, coal and graphite.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The students took part in the show titled Sashakt Bharat -- Fit Hai Toh Hit Hai India with enthusiasm.
The students took part in the show titled Sashakt Bharat -- Fit Hai Toh Hit Hai India with enthusiasm.
ht school

Delhi school events: Ahlcon International organises mega annual show

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:16 PM IST
This year the annual day celebration was hosted live on a virtual platform in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harsirat Kaur of Class 3 of Saupin’s School, Sector 9, Panchkula, showcasing her medal.
Harsirat Kaur of Class 3 of Saupin’s School, Sector 9, Panchkula, showcasing her medal.
ht school

Punjab school events: Student wins silver medal in roller skating

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:56 PM IST
Harsirat Kaur of Class 3, Saupin’s School, got selected for the national level championship as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The FRA is in the process of approving fee structures for the upcoming academic year of 2021-22 (for representational purpose only). ISTOCKPHOTO
The FRA is in the process of approving fee structures for the upcoming academic year of 2021-22 (for representational purpose only). ISTOCKPHOTO
ht school

Consider income loss of families before applying for fee hike: FRA, Maharashtra

By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:38 PM IST
The state FRA has requested colleges to factor in the last year's economic repercussions on students’ families before applying for annual fee hikes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Several students have pointed out discrepancies in the question bank (for representational purpose only) SATYABRATA TRIPATHY/HT PHOTO
Several students have pointed out discrepancies in the question bank (for representational purpose only) SATYABRATA TRIPATHY/HT PHOTO
ht school

Maharashtra: Omitted syllabus appears in SSC, HSC question banks

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:24 PM IST
Maharashtra's education department released the subject-wise question bank for state board aspirants on its official website.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Children of Drishti Dr RC Jain Innovative Public School, Narangwal, Ludhiana, taking part in the event..(HT)
Children of Drishti Dr RC Jain Innovative Public School, Narangwal, Ludhiana, taking part in the event..(HT)
ht school

Punjab school events: Students take part in ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:53 PM IST
  • Principal of the school, Gauri Chhabra, said that we must come out of our comfort zone and challenge ourselves.
READ FULL STORY
Close
University of Mumbai. (Hindustan Times)
University of Mumbai. (Hindustan Times)
ht school

MU non-teaching staff to report physically to duty

By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:50 PM IST
  • The circular further states that class 3 and 4 non-teaching staff of the examination department too will be expected to maintain 100% attendance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ht school

Question banks for Maharashtra Classes 10 and 12 are online

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:48 PM IST
  • The education department released the subject wise question bank on its official website maa.ac.in on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
University of Mumbai. (HT FILE)
University of Mumbai. (HT FILE)
ht school

MU approves 724-crore budget for 2021-22 for digitisation purpose

By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:45 PM IST
  • This is the first time that the annual senate meeting was conducted virtually and was approved late on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP