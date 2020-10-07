e-paper
Home / HT School / Punjab school events: AKSIPS-45 student shines in essay writing contest

Punjab school events: AKSIPS-45 student shines in essay writing contest

She won a cash prize of Rs 1,000. The essay competition was based on the theme of the periodic table to mark the celebration of the International Year of Periodic Table (IYPT-2019).

ht-school Updated: Oct 07, 2020 17:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Avantika Pandey of AKSIPS-45 School, Chandigarh getting felicitated.
Avantika Pandey of AKSIPS-45 School, Chandigarh getting felicitated.(HT )
         

Avantika Pandey, a student of Class 10 of Ajit Karam Singh International Public School, Sector 45, (AKSIPS-45), Chandigarh, bagged the second position in an essay writing competition organised online by society for the promotion of science and technology in India (SPSTI).

She won a cash prize of Rs 1,000. The essay competition was based on the theme of the periodic table to mark the celebration of the International Year of Periodic Table (IYPT-2019).

The events were supported by the department of science and technology, Chandigarh administration. Director-principal Jasmine Kalra applauded the winner.

Show and tell contest organised

To hone the verbal skills of students, Delhi Public School, Mohali organised a show and tell contest.

The theme for the event was: Animals. Students shared their descriptive narration and used props to express themselves better. Teachers lauded their efforts.

Children learn to appreciate nature

The students of the primary wing of BCM School, Basant Avenue, Dugri Road, Ludhiana, World Nature Day.

They shared pictures of themselves enjoying in the lap of nature. Principal Vandna Shahi highlighted the importance of saving the nature and said that together we can challenge the threats to nature.

Virtual investiture ceremony held

Delhi Public School Khanna, conducted a virtual investiture ceremony to induct the new student council.

The captains of all four houses were conferred with sashes and badges by their parents. Shachi Gupta and Krish Dhiman of Class 12 were sworn in as the head girl and head boy, respectively.

