e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / HT School / Punjab school events: BCM Kindergarten kids salute flying soldiers

Punjab school events: BCM Kindergarten kids salute flying soldiers

Nursery students made paper caps whereas the LKG students made aircraft models out of ivory sheets.

ht-school Updated: Oct 09, 2020 18:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A student of BCM Kindergarten,Chandigarh Road,in Ludhiana, saluting the Indian Air Force warriors.
A student of BCM Kindergarten,Chandigarh Road,in Ludhiana, saluting the Indian Air Force warriors.(HT )
         

To celebrate the Indian Air Force Day and to salute the bravery of the air warriors, students of BCM Kindergarten, Chandigarh Road, took part in various virtual activities.

Nursery students made paper caps whereas the LKG students made aircraft models out of ivory sheets. UKG students expressed their gratitude to the Indian Air Force by speaking few lines on the significance of the day.

DPS children make paper airplanes

The students of Delhi Public School, Jalandhar, paid gratitude to the Indian Air Force by celebrating the 88th anniversary day through various online activities.

Students were dressed in various shades of blue. They enjoyed making paper airplanes and painting the sky with water colors. They also took a virtual tour of India’s first aerospace museum: HAL Aerospace Museum. They also wrote essays and took part in a quiz.

BVM celebrates Indian Air Force Day

BVM Senior Secondary School Sector 39, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana, celebrated Indian Air Force Day. Priya Malhotra, PRT, highlighted the significance of the day through a PPT while Vandana Behl, HOD, social studies, spoke about the achievements of the air arm of the Indian Armed Forces.

Principal Upasna Modgil said that it was our responsibility to follow our core values, develop our skills, and hone our professionalism to deliver success in any mission in service to our nation.

tags
top news
Hathras crime scene to be recreated to find ‘missing links’; victim’s kin to be present
Hathras crime scene to be recreated to find ‘missing links’; victim’s kin to be present
India test-fires Rudram 1, its first anti-radiation missile to kill enemy radars
India test-fires Rudram 1, its first anti-radiation missile to kill enemy radars
Pakistan blocks Chinese app TikTok over vulgar content: Report
Pakistan blocks Chinese app TikTok over vulgar content: Report
RR vs DC live: Toss important in Royals and Capitals clash
RR vs DC live: Toss important in Royals and Capitals clash
Rajasthan temple priest tried to stop encroachment, burnt to death
Rajasthan temple priest tried to stop encroachment, burnt to death
PM Modi to launch property cards under SVAMITVA scheme on Oct 11
PM Modi to launch property cards under SVAMITVA scheme on Oct 11
Imran Khan’s problem matrix to get complicated with FATF verdict on Pak record
Imran Khan’s problem matrix to get complicated with FATF verdict on Pak record
‘Doesn’t even know farming’: Shivraj’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi over tractor rally
‘Doesn’t even know farming’: Shivraj’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi over tractor rally
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In