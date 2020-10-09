Punjab school events: BCM Kindergarten kids salute flying soldiers

ht-school

To celebrate the Indian Air Force Day and to salute the bravery of the air warriors, students of BCM Kindergarten, Chandigarh Road, took part in various virtual activities.

Nursery students made paper caps whereas the LKG students made aircraft models out of ivory sheets. UKG students expressed their gratitude to the Indian Air Force by speaking few lines on the significance of the day.

DPS children make paper airplanes

The students of Delhi Public School, Jalandhar, paid gratitude to the Indian Air Force by celebrating the 88th anniversary day through various online activities.

Students were dressed in various shades of blue. They enjoyed making paper airplanes and painting the sky with water colors. They also took a virtual tour of India’s first aerospace museum: HAL Aerospace Museum. They also wrote essays and took part in a quiz.

BVM celebrates Indian Air Force Day

BVM Senior Secondary School Sector 39, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana, celebrated Indian Air Force Day. Priya Malhotra, PRT, highlighted the significance of the day through a PPT while Vandana Behl, HOD, social studies, spoke about the achievements of the air arm of the Indian Armed Forces.

Principal Upasna Modgil said that it was our responsibility to follow our core values, develop our skills, and hone our professionalism to deliver success in any mission in service to our nation.