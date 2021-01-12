Punjab school events: DPS kids showcase creativity

To unleash the creativity of pre-primary wing children and to stimulate their imagination, a ‘nature art‘ activity was organised by Delhi Public School, Chandigarh.

The little artists created art using twigs, dry leaves, pebbles, grass etc. The activity helped develop their motor skills and imagination. Through the activity, the teachers encouraged children to learn more about and appreciate its beauty.

Teachers lauded the efforts of the children.

BVM School celebrates World Hindi Day virtually

Bhartiya Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Kitchlu Nagar, celebrated World Hindi Day.

Children practised Hindi calligraphy and were told about the significance of the language. “Hindi, our national language connects us to our roots, and traditional values,” said principal Neelam Mittar.

World Hindi Day is celebrated annually on January 10. It marks the anniversary of the first World Hindi Conference which was held in 1975.

Ryan Int’l School students learn to make sandwiches

Ryan International School, Sector 66, SAS Nagar, Mohali, organised a sandwich making activity for Montessori students.

The objective was to help students become more confident and give them a sense of independence.

Through the activity, they learnt to make healthy choices. within certain parameters.

Shivalik students highlight importance of Hindi

Shivalik Public School, Sector 41-B, Chandigarh, celebrated World Hindi Day.

As many as 405 students took part in the celebration. They made Powerpoint presentations, wrote slogans, and made posters to highlight the importance of the language.

Teachers told them the significance of the day.

