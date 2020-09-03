e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / HT School / Punjab school events: Little cricketers, pilots, doctors go to school

Punjab school events: Little cricketers, pilots, doctors go to school

Punjab school events: Important and interesting event that took place at Punjab schools recently.

ht-school Updated: Sep 03, 2020 18:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
A student from Mount Litera Zee School dressed as pilot.
A student from Mount Litera Zee School dressed as pilot.(HT)
         

A fancy dress competition was organised for the kindergarten students of Mount Litera Zee School. Students dressed up as different professionals such as pilots, cricketers, doctors, etc, and spoke a few lines about their respective occupations.

The objective was to help students overcome stage fear and build their confidence. They were judged on the basis of presentation and expression.

Virtual show and tell activity held

Panchkula : A show and tell activity was conducted for the nursery students of Willow Tree Kidzee Preschool, Panchkula, on the theme: My School.

The tiny tots were asked to speak few lines on the theme. The objective of the event was to boost students’ confidence and build their social as well as language skills.The teachers lauded students’ efforts.

Tips for dealing with Covid-19 discussed

Chandigarh : A webinar on ‘Education – A new perspective’ was organised at Gurukul Global School to highlight the challenges faced by the students as well as the parents in the current situation.

Junior wing head Herbinderjit Kaur Rai shared some tips with the students to deal with stress .

The webinar detailed and demonstrated the use of the new digital learning changes in curriculum and compendium.

Rai thanked all students and parents for being part of the webinar.

tags
top news
Tagore no threat to China, why should PUBG be a risk to India, asks Beijing
Tagore no threat to China, why should PUBG be a risk to India, asks Beijing
China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
Will approach Facebook: BJP MLA T Raja after his account gets banned over hate speech
Will approach Facebook: BJP MLA T Raja after his account gets banned over hate speech
AAP tweets a ‘hacked’ alert after Modi’s Twitter account breach. It’s a ruse
AAP tweets a ‘hacked’ alert after Modi’s Twitter account breach. It’s a ruse
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Give India another chance to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav: Pak court
Give India another chance to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav: Pak court
Exercise restraint while reporting on Sushant Singh Rajput case: HC to media
Exercise restraint while reporting on Sushant Singh Rajput case: HC to media
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19Parliament Monsoon sessionIndia China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In