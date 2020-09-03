Punjab school events: Little cricketers, pilots, doctors go to school

ht-school

A fancy dress competition was organised for the kindergarten students of Mount Litera Zee School. Students dressed up as different professionals such as pilots, cricketers, doctors, etc, and spoke a few lines about their respective occupations.

The objective was to help students overcome stage fear and build their confidence. They were judged on the basis of presentation and expression.

Virtual show and tell activity held

Panchkula : A show and tell activity was conducted for the nursery students of Willow Tree Kidzee Preschool, Panchkula, on the theme: My School.

The tiny tots were asked to speak few lines on the theme. The objective of the event was to boost students’ confidence and build their social as well as language skills.The teachers lauded students’ efforts.

Tips for dealing with Covid-19 discussed

Chandigarh : A webinar on ‘Education – A new perspective’ was organised at Gurukul Global School to highlight the challenges faced by the students as well as the parents in the current situation.

Junior wing head Herbinderjit Kaur Rai shared some tips with the students to deal with stress .

The webinar detailed and demonstrated the use of the new digital learning changes in curriculum and compendium.

Rai thanked all students and parents for being part of the webinar.