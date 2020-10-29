Punjab school events: School releases first edition of its newsletter

ht-school

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 14:03 IST

Alliance International Senior Secondary School on Wednesday released the first edition of its newsletter, “The Pinnacle”. It was released during a function held at the school conference room.The function was presided over by Ashwani Garg, chairman,SVGOI. The newsletter comprises the achievements and contributions of the students ,teachers ,principal and the parents. Principal Shalini Khullar said in her address said that she is proud of her team and they will continue the good work.

St Joseph’s celebrates UN Day

St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, on Wednesday celebrated United Nations Day which marks the launch of the United Nations Charter in 1945. Various virtual activities and competitions were conducted for students of Classes 6 to 8 . They presented meaningful and innovative pieces of art to spread the message of universal love and peace. Students of Class 6 made colourful posters, charts and collages

‘Let’s Reflect’- An interactive session organised by Bhavan Vidyalaya hosts interactive session

An interactive session, “Let’s Reflect”, was organised by Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, on Wednesday. Ex-students of the school were invited to the online session where they guided science students on how to prepare for various competitive exams. Anil Kumar Sharma, regional education officer, northern and north eastern schools of Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan, was the chief guest on the occasion.

Students take pledge to remain vigilant

Observing Vigilance Awareness Week, faculty members and students of Green Land Senior Secondary Public School, Jalandhar Bye Pass, took an ‘Integrity Pledge’ to fight against corruption. The pledge was taken to promote transparency, accountability and integrity in public life. For inculcating greater awareness on vigilance in public life, the students studying online along with their parents were also urged to take the pledge to follow probity and rule of law in all walks of life.

HVM Convent hosts drawing, painting contest

HVM Convent Senior. Secondary School, Karamsar Colony, New Subhash Nagar, hosted the ‘Ludhiana Sahodaya Schools Complex virtual drawing and painting competition 2020-21’ for students of Classes VI to VIII. As many as 27 CBSE Sahodaya Schools of Ludhiana participated. Sursimrat Kaur Chawla from Class VIII of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, bagged the winner’s trophy. Mahira Soni from Class 8 of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, and Chaahat Swain from Class 8 of MGM Public School, were adjudged first runner up and second runner up respectively.