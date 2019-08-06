e-paper
Tuesday, Aug 06, 2019

Race to build the atomic-bomb

On August 6, 1945, an American aircraft dropped an atom bomb on Hiroshima in Japan.

Atomic Bomb explosion. (Representational image)
74 years ago, an American aircraft dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan, on Aug 6, 1945. Here’s a recap on the events that led to the creation of the mega weapon. On August 6, 1945, an American aircraft dropped an atom bomb on Hiroshima in Japan. Three days later, Nagasaki met with the same fate. More than 120,000 of the 450,000 people in these two cities were killed and a further 100,000 died from radiation-related illnesses. 

