Race to build the atomic-bomb

ht-school

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:56 IST

74 years ago, an American aircraft dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan, on Aug 6, 1945. Here’s a recap on the events that led to the creation of the mega weapon. On August 6, 1945, an American aircraft dropped an atom bomb on Hiroshima in Japan. Three days later, Nagasaki met with the same fate. More than 120,000 of the 450,000 people in these two cities were killed and a further 100,000 died from radiation-related illnesses.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 14:55 IST