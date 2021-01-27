Simrat of SMGS, Meera Bagh, shines in Fotografia contest

The students of Class 8 of St. Mark’s Girls Sr. Sec. School (SMGS), Meera Bagh, participated in Fotografia 2020, a virtual inter-school photography competition organised by Bosco Public School.

They participated in the junior category of the competition, the theme for which was Life and Lifestyle During Covid-19.

Three SMGS students namely Ayushi Goel, Prisha Sehgal and Simrat Kaur performed excellently and made it to the final round of the competition. Simrat bagged the second position after the completion of the final round.

The contest gave a platform to the budding photographers to showcase their skills in photography, an art that can capture one’s heart and soul.





The selected participants and teacher coordinator Anjali Handa participated in the closing ceremony via video conferencing.





The students interacted with the their peers and teachers of other schools and expressing the creative idea behind their photographs.





Bhavita Seth of SASS, IP Extension, gets INPIRE Award





Bhavita Seth, a student of Class 8 of St Andrews Scots Sr Sec School (SASS), IP Extension, received the INSPIRE Award. The ‘Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research’ (INSPIRE) scheme is one of the flagship programmes of the Union government’s Department of Science & Technology to foster innovative thinking among the school students.





This prestigious award is given to the students with an innovative streak in the field of science.





Bhavita also won a cash prize of ₹10, 000.





School principal PL Rana congratulated Bhavita and the science department of the school for this remarkable feat.





Earlier to Bhavita, Bhavya Jain, Priyal Jain and Sankalp Asthana had also won this prestigious award and ₹10, 000 each for their creative ideas and approach in the field of science.





The objective of the INSPIRE scheme is to target one million original ideas/innovations rooted in science and societal applications to foster a culture of creativity among school children.





RYAN INT’L SCHOOL, GURUGRAM, ORGANISES AWARD CEREMONY FOR CLASS 9 STUDENTS





Ryan International School, Sector 31, Gurugram, organised a virtual award ceremony titled Ryan Vista for its students of Class 9.





The school follows the vision of its founder chairman Dr. AF Pinto. The ceremony commenced with the Lord’s blessings followed by a special prayer to thank the Almighty for all the blessings showered on the Ryanites who are excelling in almost all the spheres of education.





The presence of the renowned guest, Col Navneet Garg, who is a lieutenant in the Indian Army, made the event memorable.





The Ryanites welcomed Col Garg by singing a rhythmic song followed by a welcome speech by the students. The ceremony showcased the efforts of the school in making the students future leaders by instilling in them confidence, discipline and leadership qualities.





It was a proud moment for all the achievers as they received certificates for their excellence in various spheres like academics, sports, and leadership.





They also received awards under various categories such as Confident Speaker, Aspiring Author, Super Scientist, Maths Master, Amazing Artist, Rising Star, Star Performer, Music Master and Perfect Attendance.





On that occasion A talk show on the topic Corona Caused Caring was also organised to make the day more eventful.





Thereafter the ceremony concluded with the event titled Technocrates Tale on a positive note.





The guest and parents were thoroughly impressed by the show which showcased the Ryanites’ talents in various spheres.





They praised the Ryanites and encouraged them to continue work with same enthusiasm and zeal. School head N. Geeta Srinivasa congratulated all the awardees and motivated them to excel in all spheres of life with the same spirit of integrity. The school head also motivated the students to have the will to touch the zenith