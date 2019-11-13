e-paper
Nov 13, 2019
Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019

Special assembly on Germany held at Ryan, Noida

Members of the German Society of Ryan International School, Noida, organised a special assembly on the culture of Germany. Classes 6 to 10 hosted the event

HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The students were informed about the Oktober Fest in Germany
The students were informed about the Oktober Fest in Germany
         

Members of the German Society of Ryan International School, Noida, organised a special assembly on the culture of Germany. Classes 6 to 10 hosted the event. There was a special dance on popular electronic music to imbibe the festive spirit of the Germans. The students were informed about the Oktober Fest first in German and then it was translated into English. A feast was organised in a traditional manner. The principal of Ryan International School, Noida, Sumita Mukherjee appreciated the efforts of the students and motivated them to keep up the good work that promotes international exchange and learning of other cultures besides our own.

Cleanliness drive

Adarsh World School, Sector 12, Dwarka undertook a cleanliness drive which was inspired by the Swachh Bharat Cleanliness Campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On the guidelines of the Union government and the CBSE, the students and their mentors cleaned the grounds, lawns and surroundings

