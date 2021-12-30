ht-school

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 21:40 IST

ST. MARK’S, MEERA BAGH, ORGANISES VIRTUAL EXCHANGE PROGRAMME

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic curbs, the students of St. Mark’s School, Meera Bagh, virtually visited Zhukovsky English School Number 3 and interacted with their friends from that institution.

The virtual exchange programme had the students of both the schools welcoming each other in the traditional manner. The students of St. Mark’s took their Russian friends on a tour.

They were also taken for sightseeing in Delhi. The Russian students were very happy to visit different places such as the Parliament House, India Gate in the national capital and then Agra where they soaked in the beauty of the Taj Mahal.

The Russian students in return took their Indian friends to their school and to Red Square, Kremlin and St. Basil’s Cathedral which left them completely mesmerized.

DAVPS, RK PURAM, HOSTS ONLINE CONTEST

With a view to give a platform to the students to realize their potential in different domains while promoting fun, learning and creative environment, DAV Public School (DAVPS), RK Puram, organised its first virtual inter-school competition titled ASCENSIONE 2020 for its Elementary and Primary kids. On that occasion, various kinds of activities such as colouring, object talk, fancy dress, I love dance, yoga to the rescue in the lockdown period, master chef, and marketing and advertising for prevention against the Covid-19 were held to test the creative skills of the participants. A fusion of talent, imagination and creativity , those activities helped to bring out the uniqueness of each student.

The students of different schools displayed their powerful performances for the winning title. The students left judges awestruck as they displayed their talent immaculately.

They were applauded for their superb performances. The winners as well as the participants were awarded with certificates. The event culminated with vote of thanks.

AGDAV, MODEL TOWN, ORGANISES A WEBINAR ON PARENTING ISSUES

To offer solutions to the questions related to parenting and usage of technology by the children during the challenging Covid-19 pandemic times, Arvind Gupta DAV Centenary Public School (AGDAV), Model Town, organised a webinar for parents titled Parwarish - Corona Mein Mushkil Hai Per Mumkin Hai.

Technology does bring us so many benefits and during this ongoing pandemic period it has allowed us to telework, connect with family and friends, attend online classes and many more. But children’s being at home and out of school also means technology is presenting new challenges to parents as the children have to spend more time on screen to communicate with friends. The apps and texts kids use can help them or harm them also. How can parents know what is influencing their children? The webinar was all about this issue.

The event started with welcoming the guest by supervisory head Sonu Sahni. Guest speakers of the webinar were Dr. Geetanjali kumar, counseling psychologist, parenting couch and motivational speaker, and Nehal Dhingra, renowned counseling psychologist.

They provided tips and tricks on how to monitor kids’ usage of technology, manage screen time and offer them support. That webinar also focused on how to set healthy boundaries, screentime management, and reasonable expectations for parenting during the pandemic. Parenting during a pandemic is not something any of us were prepared for. As the Covid-19 crisis continues, the kids are absorbing some of the stress and worry. We need to be constructive while interacting with the kids to ensure they remain healthy throughout the crisis period.

The pandemic has interrupted our daily routine and that of our children. While this may be hard for them, the parents were advised to do certain things to quell their fears and ensure healthy parenting.

The webinar ended with leaving a positive impact on parents. School principal Mala Sood thanked the counseling psychologists and appreciated their efforts and assured parents that the tips given to them will benefit them. The health and safety of your children should be your priority during the pandemic. You can keep your children healthy by having one-on-one conversations with them and engaging them in activities. Overall, it is also helpful that you remain calm and manage stress.

DPS, GURUGRAM, CELEBRATES THE SPIRIT OF ‘JOY OF GIVING’

Delhi Public School (DPS), Sector 45, Gurugram, organised Wellness Webinar 10.0 on video conferencing platform Zoom to celebrate the spirit of ‘joy of giving’ during the Christmas week. The theme was -- Building an Ecosystem of Charity. The panelists comprised school director-principal Aditi Misra, parent representatives Deepali Sharma and Swaroop Kanti Bera, teachers Kavita Tewari, Rekha Ajay and Sriparna Ghosh, alumna Pankhuri Aggarwal, and vice head girl Anisha Sainani.

Student representatives Tanvi Nagar (editor), and internet club secretary Daksh Kumbhat moderated the event. The webinar was attended by the stakeholders of the school community. The moderators put forth questions to the panelists, which centred around the idea of charity. Each panelist described how important it is to put others’ needs before one’s own, to always strive to do the best for all, and most importantly, make charity a way of life.

The discussion highlighted the imperativeness of ‘service before self’, spreading the message of sharing, especially during these unusual times. The panelists spoke about how they experience immense joy and contentment while giving back to the community. They also shared various tangible and intangible forms of charity, practising which, one can extend a helping hand to those in need. The webinar reiterated the fact that the purpose of living is in giving.