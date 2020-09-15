Students eulogise teachers for their contributions

ht-school

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 17:00 IST

Virtual celebrations held at St. Mark’s School, Meera Bagh

Undeterred by Covid-19, St. Mark’s School, Meera Bagh, celebrated Teacher’s Day in style. Students and staff took part in a virtual event. Chairman TP Aggarwal, director R Aggarwal and principal A Aggarwal hailed the teachers for their excellent work in keeping the students engaged in academic and co-curricular activities. Going down the memory lane, teachers remembered the days when they would watch movies and dine out. The students celebrated that day during online classes by singing and making beautiful cards for their teachers.

BBPS, GRH Marg, organises ALUMNITE 2020

The highlight was a performance by Sufi singer Lakhvinder Wadali ( HT Photo )

On the occasion of the Teachers’ Day, the alumni association of Bal Bharati Public School (BBPS), GRH Marg, organised ALUMNITE 2020 which also marked the closure of the 75th anniversary celebrations of the school and its apex body — Child Education Society (CES). The CES is a vibrant conglomerate of 27 nation-wide educational institutions. Yearlong celebrations were held in all these institutions during 2019-20. The event, which was streamed live on YouTube channel, began with a brief presentation capturing the vibrant moments in Bal Bharati Public Schools. Following the traditional recital of Saraswati Vandana, school’s former principal SK Bhattacharya recalled the institution’s remarkable journey and the vision of the stalwarts of the CES. Thereafter, CES president LR Channa in his address highlighted the continuing commitment to facilitate quality, child-centric and holistic education in all its institutions. School principal LV Sehgal focussed upon the progressive and futuristic vision of Bal Bharati Schools and applauded the teachers, management and all the stakeholders for their relentless support during the challenging Covid-19 times. In the end, alumni association president Manish Arora paid a tribute to teachers, his alma mater, as well as CES. One of the highlights of the ceremony was a mesmerising performance by Sufi singer Lakhvinder Wadali, who is successor to the renowned Wadali Brothers’ duo that comprised his father and uncle.

Students of Amity Group of Institutions eulogise their gurus

Amity Group of Schools chairperson Amita Chauhan graced the event ( HT Photo )

The students of Amity University and the Amity Group of Schools celebrated Teachers’ Day with all zeal and expressed their gratitude to their gurus through various thought-provoking activities. As many as 2,347 principals, teachers, and consultants from Amity Schools across the globe ( from places like Amsterdam, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Singapore) including All India Council of Education, Amitasha, Amiown, and ACERT gathered on a virtual platform to pay their respect to Amity Group of Institutions founder president Dr Ashok K Chauhan and Amity Group of Schools chairperson Dr Amita Chauhan. Principals shared the achievements of students owing to the visionary and thought-provoking leadership of the founder president and the chairperson. Dr. Ashok K Chauhan shared his illustrious and inspiring journey with the gathering and his respect for teachers. He hailed the contributions of the teachers and further stressed on the need to avail the opportunities provided by the Covid-19 though his ATOMIC (Attack the Opportunities and Monitor the Implementation and Compliance) mission to transform the world. Dr. Amita Chauhan thanked the teachers for motivating her and the founder president for his vision for creating Amity. She added that Covid-19 is a blessing in disguise and it has provided an opportunity to meet people from across the globe and made people tech-friendly.

Ryan Int’l School, Noida, holds special event

The students saluted their teachers for guiding them amid the challenges posed by Covid-19 ( HT Photo )

The student council of Ryan International School, Noida, organised a special programme to honour their teachers through a virtual medium. The students expressed their sentiments through reminiscing their association with their teachers right from the Montessori wing days and recalled their journey in the school that has equipped them with a great value system initiated by the chairman of Ryan International Group of Institutions, AF Pinto, and managing director (MD) Dr. Grace Pinto. The students sang beautiful songs and spoke glowingly about their teachers who in these unprecedented times are adopting new technology to educate and strengthen them. The programme was very well coordinated by school president Shivangi Srivastava, prime minister Lakshay Pandey and speaker Suyash Mehra. The students also wished their principal Sumita Mukherjee a very joyous birthday and expressed their sentiments of adulation to her. Mukherjee read out a special message of appreciation by the chairman and the MD for teachers.

‘Students’ words of gratitude praiseworthy’

The students expressed their gratitude to teachers in various ways ( HT Photo )

Celebrating Teacher’s day at school is one of the finest memories from the school days. Excitement to surprise teachers with all the decorations along with elaborate plays, essays and speeches makes it an event that leaves a mark in the memory. Year 2020 has made us realise that the virtual connect knows no bounds. This year, Guru Tegh Bahadur Public School, Model Town, celebrated this day virtually and gave an opportunity to children to convey their wishes to all the teachers who have played an impeccable role in shaping them. To reciprocate affection they receive from their teachers, the students spoke beautiful lines, quotes, poems and danced — all filled the air with vibes of love and gratitude. They thanked the teachers who are helping them learning and grow through virtual sessions. School management also acknowledged the contributions of teachers. Even during a global health emergency, teachers have continued to educate and inspire students. Children were seen bubbling with joy as they interacted with their teachers. Parents clicked photographs and shared wonderful videos. The celebration was a big success.

Prapti Anand, English Department, Guru Teg Bahadur Public School, Model Town

‘Teachers rose to the occasion, made classrooms lively & enjoyable’

Celebrating Teachers’ Day at school has always been the most exciting event in the school calendar. Students of all age and all classes would look forward to impress their teachers with a rose and a card accompanied with that precious smile.

All this seems to be a thing of past. One would think the Covid-19 pandemic would dampen such celebrations. Learning from distance would not allow the warmth and sweetness of teacher - student relationship float free. But kudos to the teaching fraternity.

The way in which the teachers adapted themselves to the virtual classroom and the ease with which they could entice the students to online learning is commendable.

Imagine all this was done overnight without any training, infrastructure or teaching aids. Teachers rose to the occasion. They did not just ensure that the academics continued unhindered, they also made the classrooms lively and enjoyable. They created opportunities for children to express and thwarted apprehensions and negativity.

All school activities — be it celebrations, presentations, projects, competitions, assessment and PTMs, are being taken up online: the new normal. All this was possible only because of our brave teachers.

Vibha Gupta, Head of School, Delhi Heritage School, Rohini