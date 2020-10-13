ht-school

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 19:22 IST

Students of MPS, Shalimar Bagh, salute their heroes

The students of Modern Public School (MPS), Shalimar Bagh, got an opportunity to exhibit their literary talent and confidence through their poems on the topic ‘Our Heroes’.

They recited poems on their heroes – be it doctors, teachers, farmers and scientists like Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam and Kalpana Chawla etc — with great zeal. They expressed gratitude to their heroes for inspiring them. Childhood is the most impressionable and memorable time in our life. It’s the first stage of life which we enjoy in whatever way we like. We love to follow our role models ardently and aspire to be like them. The performances were well appreciated by all.

CCA School, G’gram, organises inter-class elocution contests

CCA School, Sector-4, Gurugram, organised virtual inter-class English and Hindi elocution contests. Those contests were conducted in two rounds -- preliminary and final. The Zoom meeting was buzzing with zeal for the first contest for Classes 6 to 8.

There were 15 participants each for the final round. It was overwhelming to see the participants adapting to the online method easily. They faced the camera with confidence, understood the instructions given by their teachers and presented themselves with the same enthusiasm that they would have shown in a classroom or at the school auditorium. The event was attended by the school chairman, director-principal Nirmal Yadav, teachers and students. The judge for the English elocution contest was Pooja Yadav, supervisory head at DAV Public School, Sector-49, Gurugram, and the judge for the Hindi contest was renowned Hindi poet and litterateur Smt. Mamta Kiran Bajpai. In the English contest, Jahanvi Shekhawat of Class 7 bagged the first position while the second position was shared between Poorva of Class 8 and Reva of Class 6.

The third position went to Avika of Class 7. In Hindi, Shreya of Class 6 bagged the first position while the second position was secured by Riya of Class 7. The third position went to Mannat of Class 7. The participants recited different poems. Yadav hailed the confidence each participant displayed. The judges gave valuable inputs to the students. The efforts of the students and the teachers made the competition a huge success.

DPS, GBN, Noida, conducts Youth Parliament

Delhi Public School, Gautam Buddh Nagar (GBN), Noida, conducted its first online Youth Parliament ‘TARKSHETRA 2020: Vicharon Ka Kurukshetra’. School management member Reva Nayyar was the chief guest and director Indira Kohli was the guest of honour. Seventeen schools from all over India took part in that unique event, which was a perfect academic simulation of the Indian Parliament. The ceremony was an amalgamation of thought, speech and action. The presentation by the school band Crescendo and a dance performance made the virtual event seem real. The debates impressed the audience most. With the support of principal (officiating) Bhawna Khanna, academic coordinator Monika Sharma and the teachers of social science department, the event turned out to be a huge success.