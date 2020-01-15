e-paper
Tens of thousands face uncertainty as Philippine volcano spews lava

Taal volcano in the Philippines could spew lava and ash for weeks, authorities warned Tuesday, leaving tens of thousands in limbo after they fled their homes fearing a massive eruption. The crater of the volcano exploded to life with towering clouds of ash and jets of red-hot lava on Sunday, forcing those living around the mountain south of Manila to rush to safety.

ht-school Updated: Jan 15, 2020 20:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image.(Reuters)
         

 

top news
