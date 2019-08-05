The beverage that’s been waking up the world for over 500 years

ht-school

Studies estimate that over 2 billion cups of coffee are consumed everyday. A significant aspect of world economy, coffee is also the second most valuable trade item in the world. From the world’s first monk baristas to the cappuccino in households, the journey of coffee is indeed a fascinating one.

