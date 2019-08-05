New Delhi -°C
Monday, Aug 05, 2019
The beverage that’s been waking up the world for over 500 years
When an Arab goatherd tasted some strange red berries, he wasn’t wrong in exclaiming that they were sent from heaven. He was also not aware that these berries would go on to become an integral part of several cultures and tribes, as well as an inseparable part of people’s morning routine across the world. From the world’s first monk baristas to the cappuccino in households, the journey of coffee is indeed a fascinating one.ht-school Updated: Aug 05, 2019 11:01 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Studies estimate that over 2 billion cups of coffee are consumed everyday. A significant aspect of world economy, coffee is also the second most valuable trade item in the world. From the world’s first monk baristas to the cappuccino in households, the journey of coffee is indeed a fascinating one.
First Published: Aug 05, 2019 10:59 IST
tags
more from ht school