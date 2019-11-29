e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 29, 2019

This X-factor packs multiple benefits

We can’t see X-rays but this invisible phenomenon has multiple uses daily in fields such as helping us detecting diseases, boost security at airports, railway stations and other places with a high footfall, assessing the genuineness and quality of packaged items and examining paintings to detect underdrawings and even in observing and detecting astronomical objects.

ht-school Updated: Nov 29, 2019 16:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image. (Shutterstock)
         

 

tags
top news
PM Modi offers $450 mn development, anti-terror aid to Lanka
PM Modi offers $450 mn development, anti-terror aid to Lanka
Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow, gets a new pro-tem speaker
Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow, gets a new pro-tem speaker
‘Didn’t call Godse a patriot’: Pragya Thakur forced to apologise again in LS
‘Didn’t call Godse a patriot’: Pragya Thakur forced to apologise again in LS
‘Parties say a lot in manifestos’: SC rejects petition against Uddhav govt
‘Parties say a lot in manifestos’: SC rejects petition against Uddhav govt
Law student abducted on gun point, gang-raped in Ranchi, 12 arrested: Cops
Law student abducted on gun point, gang-raped in Ranchi, 12 arrested: Cops
Zero to sold out in 10 days: Ford’s electric Mustang SUV gets massive response
Zero to sold out in 10 days: Ford’s electric Mustang SUV gets massive response
Emery sacked as Arsenal manager, Ljungberg named interim head coach
Emery sacked as Arsenal manager, Ljungberg named interim head coach
Watch: Uddhav Thackeray responds to question on Shiv Sena turning secular
Watch: Uddhav Thackeray responds to question on Shiv Sena turning secular
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News