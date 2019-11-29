This X-factor packs multiple benefits
We can't see X-rays but this invisible phenomenon has multiple uses daily in fields such as helping us detecting diseases, boost security at airports, railway stations and other places with a high footfall, assessing the genuineness and quality of packaged items and examining paintings to detect underdrawings and even in observing and detecting astronomical objects.
