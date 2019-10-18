e-paper
Tuberculosis one of top global challenges

Tuberculosis is one of the top causes of death, and a leading cause from a single infectious agent (above HIV and AIDS). Millions of people die to it every year. India shoulders more than 20% of the global TB burden, losing around four lakh lives a year.

HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
