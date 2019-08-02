Upcycling: turning the old into new

ht-school

It is a process that transforms by-products and material considered waste or ‘unrecyclable’ into new ones of better quality and environmental value. The ‘up’ in upcycling refers to adding value and preventing wastage. It helps reduce the consumption of new raw material to create fresh products, thus cutting energy consumption and reducng carbon footprint. E.g.: Using an old saree to create a new outfit.

HOW IS IT DIFFERENT FROM RECYCLING?

Recycling, which converts materials into its original components and make new products, is considered ‘downcycling’. In 3 Rs - REDUCE, REUSE, RECYCLE - upcycling comes under the reuse category and moves objects up the chain. While both recycling & upcycling benefit the environment, the material helps decide which process that works the best.

