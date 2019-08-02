e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 01, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Aug 02, 2019

Upcycling: turning the old into new

Often, there are objects we don’t feel like disposing off due to our emotional attachment to them. Upcycling can now give such objects a new life.

ht-school Updated: Aug 02, 2019 13:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Transforming by-products and material considered waste or ‘unrecyclable’ into a cycle.
Transforming by-products and material considered waste or ‘unrecyclable’ into a cycle.

It is a process that transforms by-products and material considered waste or ‘unrecyclable’ into new ones of better quality and environmental value. The ‘up’ in upcycling refers to adding value and preventing wastage. It helps reduce the consumption of new raw material to create fresh products, thus cutting energy consumption and reducng carbon footprint. E.g.: Using an old saree to create a new outfit.

HOW IS IT DIFFERENT FROM RECYCLING?

Recycling, which converts materials into its original components and make new products, is considered ‘downcycling’. In 3 Rs - REDUCE, REUSE, RECYCLE - upcycling comes under the reuse category and moves objects up the chain. While both recycling & upcycling benefit the environment, the material helps decide which process that works the best.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 13:18 IST

tags
more from ht school
top news
    trending topics
    India vs West IndiesAshes 2019Khandaani Shafakhana movie reviewUnnao CaseEngland vs Australia Live ScoreHobbs & Shaw Movie ReviewParliament Live Updates
    don't miss