Video Assistant Referees and the roles they can play in football

The International Football Association Board approved trials for Video Assistant Referees (VARs) in 2016.

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 18:25 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A VAR is a qualified referee who watches the match via thirty-three cameras and can view any moment of the game in slow motion relays. (Representational image)
The International Football Association Board approved trials for Video Assistant Referees (VARs) in 2016. A VAR is a qualified referee who watches the match via thirty-three cameras and can view any moment of the game in slow motion relays. This enables VARs to assist and advise on-field referees in subjective decisions during a match. Here’s all you need to know about the roles the VARs can play during a soccer match. 

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 18:24 IST

