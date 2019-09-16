New Delhi -°C
Monday, Sep 16, 2019
Video Assistant Referees and the roles they can play in football
Updated: Sep 16, 2019 18:25 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The International Football Association Board approved trials for Video Assistant Referees (VARs) in 2016. A VAR is a qualified referee who watches the match via thirty-three cameras and can view any moment of the game in slow motion relays. This enables VARs to assist and advise on-field referees in subjective decisions during a match. Here’s all you need to know about the roles the VARs can play during a soccer match.
First Published: Sep 16, 2019 18:24 IST
