Video shows child hanging from building ledge. Watch how people saved him

A hair-raising video of a child hanging from the ledge of a building then falling off it has been shared on Twitter.

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 17:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi

A hair-raising video of a child hanging from the ledge of a building then falling off it has been shared on Twitter. The clip is scary enough to make anyone tremble with fear. Thankfully, the child was rescued by a group of people and the video shows just how.

The clip, recorded in Chongqing, China, was posted by People Daily’s China on Twitter on July 30. According to the video captions, the child had reportedly been left alone at home when the incident occurred. He had somehow managed to climb up the balcony where he slipped and was left holding onto the ledge of the building for dear life.

Seconds into the video, the toddler is seen falling down but thankfully there were people who caught him in the nick of time. Several neighbours collected and held up a blanket to break the child’s fall.

According to the video, the child wasn’t seriously injured in the incident.

The clip, since being shared, has collected over 900 ‘likes’ and more than 300 retweets. Several people have posted comments. Here’s how they reacted:

Just last month, a similar video showing a teen saving a kid went viral. In the heart-stopping dramatic clip, the teenager catches the kid seconds before she hits the ground.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 17:45 IST

