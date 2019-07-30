Video shows child hanging from building ledge. Watch how people saved him

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 17:56 IST

A hair-raising video of a child hanging from the ledge of a building then falling off it has been shared on Twitter. The clip is scary enough to make anyone tremble with fear. Thankfully, the child was rescued by a group of people and the video shows just how.

The clip, recorded in Chongqing, China, was posted by People Daily’s China on Twitter on July 30. According to the video captions, the child had reportedly been left alone at home when the incident occurred. He had somehow managed to climb up the balcony where he slipped and was left holding onto the ledge of the building for dear life.

Seconds into the video, the toddler is seen falling down but thankfully there were people who caught him in the nick of time. Several neighbours collected and held up a blanket to break the child’s fall.

According to the video, the child wasn’t seriously injured in the incident.

Never leave your child home alone! Toddler who climbed out of high-rise building balcony was luckily caught by neighbors with a blanket pic.twitter.com/IPvUlKz1km — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) July 29, 2019

The clip, since being shared, has collected over 900 ‘likes’ and more than 300 retweets. Several people have posted comments. Here’s how they reacted:

CHINA: Toddler hanging out of a high-rise, fell; but bystanders were waiting below and caught her with a blanket.😎🙋‍♀️🧐😮🇨🇳 — Cami DeCotis (@CamiDecotis) July 29, 2019

Fortunate boy, wow 😮 it’s make breathless,phew....! — Johannes Awondatu (@JohannesAwonda3) July 30, 2019

My heart just skipped a beat — Bridgette Dani (@bridgie__) July 29, 2019

my heart goes out when child fall.....thank GOD he is save — Abeera Fatima (@Abeera_fati) July 29, 2019

This is a luckiest rescue and it is because of the quick neighbours. — hMp (@hMp77115487) July 30, 2019

Just last month, a similar video showing a teen saving a kid went viral. In the heart-stopping dramatic clip, the teenager catches the kid seconds before she hits the ground.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 17:45 IST