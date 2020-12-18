Walnuts - Making everyday healthy!

ht-spotlight

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 13:46 IST

Might not be a normal Christmas this year but some things never change - endless amounts of tasty food and not to forget, the quintessential walnut plum Christmas cake. There’s nothing more festive than cracking open a box of walnuts with family and ensuring good health for them all. A handful of these nuts are packed with plant-based omega-3 fatty acid ALA, protein and fibre - more than any other nut.

Walnuts are an easy choice with nutrients to support the heart, brain and gut and healthy immune system. Walnuts are loaded with nutrients and can be consumed daily to meet the necessary nutrition. California Walnuts’s campaign Making Everyday Healthy is here to make people aware about the myriad benefits that this wonder nut

possesses. With their combination of excellent nutrients, its no surprise that walnuts can make everyday healthy. They are an exceptionally nutritious nut and eating a handful of them daily is imperative for optimum health.

Ishi Khosla, Nutritionist says, “Walnuts have a unique distinction of being rich in a valuable fat - the omega-3 fats. They also contain a number of potentially neuro-protective compounds like vitamin E, folate, melatonin, polyphenols and antioxidants. What’s interesting is that they delay ageing. Perhaps, it’s shaped like the brain is no coincidence.”

Crunchy yet dense, and with a mildly bitter flavour, they add bite, creaminess and earthiness to both sweet and savoury dishes. Often eaten as a snack, chopped walnuts are also added to sweets, breakfast cereals, baked products, soups, pasta and salads to enhance their flavour.. Garima Bhandari, Yoga, wellness and fitness influencer and expert, says, “ It’s true, nuts play a role in the body’s healing and recovery owing to its protein content. Incorporating walnuts into meals and snacks is a simple, tasty and convenient way to add important nutrients to your diet.”

Besides flavour and texture, walnuts offer a host of health benefits for the brain and heart and overall gut health of the body. Dr TS Kler, chairman, Fortis Memorial Research Institute and medical advisor, SeekMed, says, ”Walnuts have a unique type of acid called ellagic acid which gets converted by intrinsic enteric flora into compounds with antioxidant power, which may help reduce the risk of various cancers. They help in building resistance for insulin, control blood glucose levels and lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.”

He adds, “Walnuts are rich in biotin, thereby, preventing hair fall, improving hair texture and strengthening them. Also, eating walnuts makes you feel full, which reduces appetite and helps with weight management.”

The nut has been linked to a stronger immune system, a happier mood, increased energy, and other aspects of physical, mental and emotional well-being, sounds just like the superfood of this year.

