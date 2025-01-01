THESE zodiacs will embrace main character energy in 2025: Lucky in love and money!

2025 has arrived! These zodiac signs are destined to soar into their main character money: Love and money predictions for 2025

Most begin their New Year's day brimming with hope, about finding the one (or more) missing puzzle pieces of whatever it is that's missing from their lives. Nothing new here, it's all part of the human experience. That being said, the cosmos does play favourite with some of the zodiac signs over the others. Which of course brings us to the question, which are the lucky few this time around?

Priorities are definitely subjective, but of all the things that we as humans desire, love and money, more often than not rank the highest. Why? Because you can never really have enough of both. We hate to make this sound like an exam result announcement, but here are the chosen few of the zodiac signs who will be absolutely smashing it, when it comes to the sectors of romance and finance. Here's hoping you spot one of your big 3 (sun, moon, rising)!

It's a love story, baby just say yes

2025 is going to be an emotionally ripe year for Taurus as they work on their self-concept and confidence. Truly ready for meaningful equations, love may be right around the corner. Playboy (or playgirl!) patterns for Libras have high chances of coming to an end as they find themselves willingly wanting to break the mold and truly open up to a potential partner — don't fight it, that's all. Spontaneity and lots of movement are the core themes for Sagittarius this year which also sets the stage for meet cutes and compatibility. And as for Aquarius, love will find them when they least expect it, so the cosmos is urging them to discard their pre-existing notions and uber-specific expectations — be free, be open!

Money, money, money, must be funny in a rich man's world

With Jupiter reigning strong in their second house, Scorpios are destined to see a sizeable jump in their wealth and worth this year, specifically through their investments. For Leos, the work they do will tend to get them more noticed — and this visibility is what will be monetising their efforts for them along side their creative flair. It's a big year for Capricorns in terms of their career with promotions and a sudden jump in their earned wealth making them more and more self-assured by the day — congratulations, because this has been a long time coming! And double the congratulations are in order for Taurus and Aquarius who are part of both these lists. While Taurus can expect growth through entrepreneurial and business pursuits, innovation and creativity will do the trick for Aquarius.

What's your primary focus going to be for 2025?