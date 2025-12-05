Actor Ankit Siwach watches 120 Bahadur with students and teachers of his Alma mater: A full-circle moment

Actor Ankit Siwach recently attended the screening of his film 120 Bahadur in his hometown, Meerut. Surrounded by people who have known him since childhood—teachers, family, relatives, seniors, and students—Ankit experienced a moment that blended nostalgia, gratitude, and overwhelming emotion during the special screening at his Alma mater, St. Mary's School. Ankit Siwach watches 120 Bahadur with students and teachers of his Alma mater

“What unfolded for me was not just a film screening, but a celebration of a boy who grew into an artist, witnessed by the very people who shaped me for the person I am today,” says the actor.

The Ex-Marians Association, the school’s alumni body, organised the event, making it an unforgettable day for him and the students.

Siwach shared his feelings on the experience: “The last few days of my life have been really good. The first was the release and praise coming my way, and the second was getting to watch it in my school. What is important is that my school’s alumni organised a screening for me, my family, the students, the faculty, and even managed to invite former teachers who came just to watch my work.”

The auditorium was packed—filled with cheers, emotional reactions, and students who resonated with the film. He adds, “All these people have known me all my life. They’ve pampered me as kid, loved me, and seen my journey closely. Being recognised by them means a lot to me.”

Reflecting on his journey from school corridors to the cinema screen, he further adds, “This day will be etched in my heart forever. It reminded me why I began, who stood by me, and how far love and blessings can take you. With gratitude guiding my path forward, this moment serves as a reminder that no matter how high one rises, his roots will always remain his greatest strength in days to come.”