Actor Juhi Parmar on her comeback: TV is home to me, I'll be more than happy to be back

Actor Juhi Parmar is returning to television, marking the end of a four-year hiatus since the daily soap Hamari Wali Good News. But as she puts it, “Television is home to me, I'll happy to be back.” Actor Juhi Parmar

The actor, known for shows such as Choodiyan, Rishtey, and Devi, will now be seen in a new avatar reportedly hosting a chat show featuring real, empowering stories. The untitled project is also her first foray into this genre.

“Something very exciting and completely different than what I have ever done before is in store. As long as the project and my role is interesting enough, I’ll be more than happy to be back,” the actor shares. She’s glad to see that television is finally evolving. While drama was the sole focus, “finally things are evolving for the better”. She was keen to return to the small screen only if the project and her work represented “a step ahead of what the content was before.”

While she explored OTT during her time away from daily soaps, Juhi never felt distanced from TV.

She found OTT helpful for maintaining balance: “Since OTT requires less commitment, it actually works better for me as it helps maintain work-life balance.”

Juhi reveals that she “didn’t get something worthy to just say yes to” until the web series Yeh Meri Family came along, which she describes as “a breath of fresh air for me.”

She waited for the right script and found it in Yeh Meri Family. “I didn’t get something worthy to just say yes to until the show came along. It was a breath of fresh air for me,” she shares.

With return of cult shows, Juhi's hit show Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan recently marked 23 years. “I would love to be back with Kumkum season 2. The way audience has continued to love me and the show even after it went off air, it doesn’t even feel like it ever got over. It is going to be absolutely organic for me, and for the viewers too I feel."

Reflecting on over two decades in the industry, the actor says, “Change is the constant of life and to grow we need to keep evolving. I’ve learned to grow into a better being and look forward to newer and fresher experiences."