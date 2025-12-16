Ahan Shetty reveals the advice father Suniel Shetty gave him for Border 2
As Ahan Shetty marks his comeback with Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh starrer, the actor shares his father Suniel Shetty's advise
Sunny Deol is back with Border 2. At the trailer launch of the much anticipated film today, the cast opened up about their experiences, shooting and more. Actor Ahan Shetty, who is returning to the screen after four years, talks about the guidance he received from his father, Suniel Shetty, who was a big part of the original Border, as he prepares to step into the shoes of a soldier for the highly anticipated sequel Border 2.
Speaking at the film’s teaser‑launch event in Mumbai, the Tadap star said his father’s advice helped him stay grounded and focused. “Papa told me to be honest, enjoy the process and not compare the film to the iconic Border,” Ahan shares. He adds, “Just be yourself, don’t think too much about what people say, and don’t compare it to Border 1. That was the most important.”
When asked about getting into the role, Ahan described the physical transformation he underwent. “Obviously, physicality‑wise I had to change a bit. But again, like Papa said, just be honest… go out there, enjoy yourself.”
Ahan admitted that the first few days on set were nerve‑wracking: “My hands were shaking. Having been away from the screen since Tadap in 2021, it was a long gap. To be on set with Varun (Dhawan) and Sunny sir (Deol). To learn from them, to have the support of the producers and a director like Anurag sir… it was a blessing in disguise.”
The teaser launch was attended by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty, along with the makers. Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is a war drama produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on 23 January 2026. The film will also feature Diljit Dosanjh, Medha Rana, Mona Singh, Anya Singh and Sonam Bajwa.