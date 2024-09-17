Menu Explore
AIMA honors industry leaders at 51st national management convention

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 17, 2024 05:28 PM IST

AIMA's 51st National Management Convention honored industry leaders and featured insights from Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and G20 sherpa Amitabh Kant.

Ministers, dignitaries and business tycoons from various parts of the country came together for the 51st National Management Convention of All India Management Association (AIMA), recently. The association honoured various leaders from the industry, who shared their vision as well. Those in attendance included Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, G20 sherpa Amitabh Kant, businessman Sunil Kant Munjal, designer Rina Dhaka and Kathak exponent Shovana Narayan, among others.

Shovana Narayan
Shovana Narayan
Sanjay Kapur
Sanjay Kapur
Sanchin Pilot
Sanchin Pilot
Rina Dhaka and Rekha Sethi
Rina Dhaka and Rekha Sethi
Suneeta Reddy
Suneeta Reddy
Sanjay Kirloskar and Naina Lal Kidwai
Sanjay Kirloskar and Naina Lal Kidwai
