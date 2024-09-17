AIMA honors industry leaders at 51st national management convention

Ministers, dignitaries and business tycoons from various parts of the country came together for the 51st National Management Convention of All India Management Association (AIMA), recently. The association honoured various leaders from the industry, who shared their vision as well. Those in attendance included Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, G20 sherpa Amitabh Kant, businessman Sunil Kant Munjal, designer Rina Dhaka and Kathak exponent Shovana Narayan, among others.





