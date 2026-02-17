Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha on choosing love everyday

You won’t be able to see the gift Ali Fazal has recently bought for his wife, Richa Chadha. “It’s hidden somewhere in the house. She’ll only find out on April 1,” he laughs. That easy mischief is classic Ali-Richa, a reflection of their shared humour and unfiltered bond. Relishing their slice of life together, they navigate love with laughter, now embracing the joys of parenthood as well. From the time they met on the sets of Fukrey (2012) and struck a friendship to date, theirs is a synergy that’s fun and refreshing. “I think our friendship only grew stronger post our marriage. It was a natural path to help us evolve together," says Ali. “Yes, that's how it feels right now, a friendship that's for life. The last five years have been amazing. It doesn't feel any different from being in a live-in relationship, except that now there are several common things to consider: families, child, what you do for them and paying the bills," adds Richa.

On Valentine’s Day, they bare their feelings for each other: “I have known no other like Richa. She is all heart, and sometimes people aren’t ready to hear it straight up in a world where everyone is hiding beneath heavy boulders of their own making. She looks you straight in the eye. I know those eyes -I have seen the world through them, and I wish I could describe how it feels to see it from her perspective. She is nature. She is air. I don’t have better words than these," says Ali.

And then there is work, where they make a great team. Ali calls their production Girls Will Be Girls (2024) their coolest collaboration. “Richa led most of it. It was a fab experience,” he says. Richa, in turn, deeply values his contribution. “I trust Ali blindly on all things creative because we vibe aesthetically. We don’t always agree, but disagreement matters - You don’t want a yes man," she says. Ali shares an inside look, “Humour comes in bulk in our household. With so much despair in the world, humour helps us keep going.”

On what Richa finds most romantic about him, she says, “I think that is Ali’s kindness; I find it very sexy. He's also funny, goofy and temperamental, and he’s particular about food. He’s also made me more punctual. When it comes to who’s more romantic between us, in terms of gestures, I would say it's Mr. Fazal, he's really great at this. But I'm romantic in my own way.” Yes, there are things that also annoy her about him. “Plenty irritates me about him. I think he gets sidetracked often, plus his mindless internet scrolling other than the fact that he tries to micromanage household stuff,” she says. In a world constantly chasing couple goals, here’s a truth that might resonate: “Anything built to last needs determination and consistency. Everything else is flavour and sprinkles. That’s what love truly is: the everyday choices, with the magic added along the way,” says Ali. And if their love story were a Valentine’s Day card line, not dramatic, just honest, what would it say? “Our journey was witnessed,” he says.

SHOOT CREDITS Styling and Fashion Direction: Shara Ashraf Prayag

Photographer: Sarang Gupta

On Richa Chadha: Outfit: Pawan Sachdeva

Jewellery: Clara

On Ali Fazal: Outfit: Aiunt

Jewellery: Clara