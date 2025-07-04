Anshula Kapoor remembers blaming herself for her parents’ divorce; ‘became more apparent after Janhvi was born’

Arjun Kapoor’s sister and Boney Kapoor’s eldest daughter Anshula Kapoor announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Rohan Thakkar last night. After dating for 3 long years, Rohan went down on one knee and presented Anshula with a Toi et Moi diamond ring in a beautiful fairytale proposal. While Anshula’s entire family celebrated, her loudest cheerleaders were sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. But another reason why Anshula is currently in the news are her recent interviews, where the entrepreneur got candid about her childhood and Boney’s second marriage to late superstar Sridevi. In her latest revelation, Anshula remembered blaming herself for her parents’ divorce. Boney Kapoor's daughters Anshula Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Anshula shared, “As a 6-year-old, I just thought that before I came into their lives, everything was hunky-dory. When I came into their life, they suddenly didn't belong together anymore. Maybe I was not a good enough daughter.” She went on to reveal, “It became more apparent after Janu (Janhvi Kapoor) was born. I was like, maybe something was wrong with me. Of course it's not. Both my parents have explained it. And I do not believe it anymore. But it was a little bit of a child trying to figure out what went wrong and then thinking like I only went wrong.”

After all these years, things are obviously different for the family. Today Anshula, Arjun, Janhvi and Khushi are thick as thieves, closer than they ever were before. Anshula went on to describe her bond with her sisters as one of the most beautiful relationships she has had the pleasure of discovering. Well, we are now eagerly waiting to witness the Kapoor sisters all decked up for Anshula and Rohan’s wedding soon!

On the work front, Anshula made her screen debut this year with Karan Johar’s reality show The Traitors, alongside her aunt Maheep Kapoor.