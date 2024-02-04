 Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon: Actors set to make their OTT debut in 2024 - Hindustan Times
Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Vaani Kapoor: Actors set to make their OTT debut in 2024

Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Vaani Kapoor: Actors set to make their OTT debut in 2024

ByMimansa Shekhar
Feb 04, 2024 05:19 PM IST

Bollywood actor's quest towards exploring new stories and mediums will continue in 2024. Here's a list of actors who are set to make their digital debuts.

We all can agree that the digital space is helping actors explore their craft and stories in a better way. With several actors making their OTT debuts in 2024, the year already looks promising.

Anushka Sharma, Vaani Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and others are entering the digital space with interesting and gritty projects.
Anushka Sharma, Vaani Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and others are entering the digital space with interesting and gritty projects.

1. Anushka Sharma - Chakda Xpress

Sharma appeared in a special song in her 2022 production Qala, but we'd like to call Chakda Xpress her full fledged OTT debut and acting comeback. The Zero actor plays the title role in this biographic film on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The 35-year-old has been sweating it out in a cricket jersey, in several behind-the-scenes stills that have been doing the rounds. The film will release on Netflix.

2. Vaani Kapoor - Mandala Murders

Calling it a "clutter-breaking project" Kapoor is taking to the OTT with this crime thriller. Mardaani 2 director Gopi Puthran is helming this gritty series. It has been produced by YRF.

3. Kriti Sanon - Do Patti

Sanon not just stars in Do Patti, she is also turning producer with the film. It also features Kajol. Sanon has joined writer Kanika Dhillon as the producer.

4. Urmila Matondkar - Tiwari

The 90s Bollywood diva is making her digital debut with a gritty thriller titled Tiwari. The show is said to have an emotional mother-daughter story at its core, and will have the 49-year-old actor doing action. Directed by Saurabh Varma, Matondkar's first look poster is already grabbing eyeballs.

5. Surbhi Chandna - Rakshak 2

The TV actor joins Barun Sobti in Rakshak- India's Braves Chapter 2. The second installment takes forward stories of declassified army missions, highlighting their bravery, valor, and pride. The Ishqbaaaz actor will be playing a pivotal role, as per reports. The show will premiere on Amazon miniTV.

6. Sharmin Sehgal - Heeramandi

After making her Bollywood debut with Malaal (2019), Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece Sehgal is turning to the digital space with Netflix series Heeramandi, that revolves around a group of courtesans in Lahore during the British Raj.

