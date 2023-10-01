Bareilly Ki Barfi actor Rohit Chaudhury: Can’t afford to say no, dikhte rehna zaroori hai

Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) actor Rohit Chaudhary confesses that he gets a lot of ‘hero-ka-dost’ roles that he accepts in a bid to stay relevant and to attract different roles. Actor Rohit Chaudhuri on his visit to Lucknow(Deep Saxena/HT)

“To say that I am selecting my roles will be a white lie! The fact is that whatever comes my way, I do it. I am not in a position where I can afford to say no and choose my roles. The only criteria is that the roles shouldn’t be bad or vulgar. I don’t have the luxury of waiting for three years for a different kind of role,” he says.

“Kaam karte rehna zaroori hai... jo out of sight ho jaata hai, woh gayab hi ho jaata hai,” he adds.

Chaudhary says that as an actor, he tries to execute similar roles differently.

“I have done 13 films in which I am the hero’s friend including two upcoming films. Sometimes, I do think of refusing similar roles, but I can’t afford to do that as I have to run my kitchen. I am sure if I am working regularly, then makers will experiment with me by offering different roles. In the series, Love J Action (2021), I had very a different role, but unfortunately not many people saw it,” says the Bahut Hua Samman (2020) actor.

He is happy that makers have started seeing him in a different light.

“I have played the lead role in the upcoming feature film Boond, which was shot in the interiors of Bundelkhand area of Madhya Pradesh, where there is acute water shortage. Bengali director duo Jenny and Dipayan Mandal made this film, which also stars actor Bidita Bag. I have completed Cheers (tentative title) that has actors Amol Parashar, Shruti Sharma and myself in the lead roles, besides the film Sab Moh Maya Hai with actors Sharman Joshi, Annu Kapoor and others. But the first release probably will be Pyar Hai To Hai which is the debut film of (actor) Karan Hariharan,” he adds.

Last seen in Jogiya Sara Sara, the actor says, “The film got lost in The Kerala Story wave, but I have a belief that whenever it comes on OTT, it will surely work as it’s a good family entertainer,” he ends.

Shooting his sixth project in Lucknow

“Though I belong to Etawah, Lucknow is like home. It is also my karmaboomi. I have shot Bareilly Ki Barfi, Love J Action, Jabariya Jodi (2019), Jogiya Sara Sara and my yet-to-release film Greed. Besides, I will also shoot my next film Architucchey in November.”

“I have done theatre in Lucknow for six years and have worked literally under all BNA teachers, including Raj Bisaria sahab, Lalit Kumar Pokharia, late Jugal Kishor, Chitra Mohan, before joining the National School of Drama,” he adds.

