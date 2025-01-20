‘BCCI only selects IPL players’ : Fans outraged after Sanju Samson and Karun Nair snubbed from Champions Trophy squad

The announcement of India’s 15-member squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has sparked a wave of criticism from cricket fans across the nation. The exclusion of Sanju Samson and Karun Nair, two players many believe have demonstrated merit through their performances, has left netizens fuming. Social media has been flooded with reactions accusing the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of overlooking talent in favour of less deserving candidates. Netizens have slammed the BCCI for not selecting Karun Nair and Sanju Samson for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

A particularly contentious point has been the selection of Rishabh Pant over Sanju, as the latter looks to be in better form than Pant. One fan lamented, “BCCI didn’t consider Sanju Samson because he missed the Vijay Hazare Trophy, but also didn’t pick Karun Nair, who averaged over 700 in the same tournament.”

Sanju, ever since making his ODI debut in 2021, has scored 510 runs at an average of 56.66 with a strike rate of 99.60, including a recent century against South Africa in December 2023, found himself sidelined despite these impressive statistics.

Meanwhile Karun has had a phenomenal run in the Vijay Hazare trophy 2025, scoring 779 runs at an average of 389.5. His form was such that it prompted batting great Sachin Tendulkar to take note on social media. For Karun, the snub felt like a betrayal of the domestic cricket system. A frustrated fan questioned, “Why will players play domestic cricket now when you're not gonna select them even after sensational performances? BCCI only selects IPL players.”

Fans expressed their discontent with posts like, “Karun Nair’s exclusion from the Champions Trophy 2025 squad is another reminder that merit doesn’t always get a chance in Indian cricket. #ChampionsTrophy2025”. Another remarked, “Karun Nair not getting picked is like going against your own rule of making domestic cricket mandatory. Gutted for him!”

The chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, defended the decision, stating that the current team’s consistent performers left little room for inclusion. “At the moment, finding a spot in this team is really difficult. Look at the guys who have been picked. All average well in excess of mid-40s. Unfortunately, you can't fit everyone in a squad of 15,” said Agarkar. He added that Karun’s performances have not gone unnoticed and hinted that he could be considered in case of injuries or dips in form among the current squad.

While the selectors have their reasons, the backlash from fans underscores the passion and high expectations surrounding cricket in India. With the tournament kicking off on February 19, it remains to be seen whether the chosen squad can justify their selection amidst the mounting criticism.