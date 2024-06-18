 Beyond the boundary: When Sehwag made a big prediction regarding David Warner in 2009 - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Beyond the boundary: When Sehwag made a big prediction regarding David Warner in 2009

Sharat Bhattatiripad
Jun 18, 2024 05:55 PM IST

As World Cup euphoria grips the nation, former India batter Virender Sehwag lets Fever RJ Sharat in on lesser-known cricket trivia

In a candid chat with Fever FM’s Sharat Bhattatiripad, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag revealed how he had predicted that Australian cricketer David Warner would become a cricketing legend.

Virender Sehwag had predicted that David Warner was destined for greatness.
Virender Sehwag had predicted that David Warner was destined for greatness.

In 2009, Sehwag witnessed Warner amassing 163 runs in seven innings — all this in his first season of IPL while playing for Delhi. During one of their multiple chats, Sehwag told Warner that he would become a great player for Australia.

This is when the latter had not even made it to the national ODI squad. Later, when Warner became a part of the Australian team, he called Sehwag and thanked him for believing in him.

HTCity
