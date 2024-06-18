Beyond the boundary: When Sehwag made a big prediction regarding David Warner in 2009

In a candid chat with Fever FM’s Sharat Bhattatiripad, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag revealed how he had predicted that Australian cricketer David Warner would become a cricketing legend. Virender Sehwag had predicted that David Warner was destined for greatness.

In 2009, Sehwag witnessed Warner amassing 163 runs in seven innings — all this in his first season of IPL while playing for Delhi. During one of their multiple chats, Sehwag told Warner that he would become a great player for Australia.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

This is when the latter had not even made it to the national ODI squad. Later, when Warner became a part of the Australian team, he called Sehwag and thanked him for believing in him.

Stay tuned, as a new episode drops every day on Fever 104 FM and @feverfmofficial on Instagram.