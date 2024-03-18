Bhagyashree's love for chaat is all of us

The Land of the Maharajas is also known for a veritable food culture, especially when it comes to its flavoursome street-style fare. And none other than actor Bhagyashree was proof of that as she recently took to Instagram to show.

Savour the local gastronomic fare in Jaipur like Bollywood actor Bhagyashree recently did. (Instagram)

Bhagyashree took to Instagram to share how she has always enjoyed the architecture, historical monuments, shopping and food in Jaipur(Instagram)

The actor was in Jaipur and shared a series of pictures on Instagram sharing the words, "My fascination for Rajasthan never ends. I am supremely lucky that I get to travel all over india and see all the amazing places that we have. Though I have been to Jaipur many times, I always find an excuse to go back. The architectural delight, the historical monuments, the finger licking food, the shopping for gota work, bandhanis and more.. the list is endless. This is the Patrika Gate, the latest addition to Jaipur's beautiful architecture." What caught our foodie eye was the chaat she enjoyed there. It's the mouth-watering, go-to snack for most people, but don't stop there. Here are other key street food experiences to savour when it comes to having a local snack:



Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Crispy pyaz kachoris are a popular street-food bite in the Pink City (Shutterstock)

1) Kachoris: You cannot talk about the chaat here without first mentioning kachori. The pyaz kachori has a crispy onion filling or base, topped with a dollop of curd tangy pudina and tamarind chutneys, making it a delight in every way! Try the dal ki kachori or the sweet version - mawe ki kachori.

2) Mirchi Vada: For those who like a spicy bite, the mirchi vada is a must-have! Jaipur’s version fritter is smaller than that of Mumbai, and prepared with a mix of local spices and hing. The deep-fried snack is served with chutney and available at several stalls across the city.

3) Dal cheela: Another unmissable savoury treat is the dal cheeela, a pancake like dish made with moong dal and local masalas and relished hot off the tawa. There are versions to this where the vendors may add onion, green chillies and even panneer to the preparation.

4) Aloo tikki: Your gastronomic trip is incomplete without the famous aloo tikki and watching it being made is all the fun, too. The vendor fries aloo rounds in ghee on a tawa, lightly smashing them with his spoon once they are done, He then punctures each adding garam chhole in the the centre, following that up with a spoon of mixed. chutney.

5) Dahi papdi chaat: Cool down the culinary trail with dahi papdi chaat, where the deep-fried dough is generously covered with cold, creamy dahi and chutneys and spice powders.