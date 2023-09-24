Boney Kapoor denies reports of Ajay Devgn's Maidaan being incomplete, here's when release date will be decided

Ajay Devgn’s highly anticipated football drama, Maidaan, has been making headlines not only for the excitement among fans but also due to several delays that have plagued its production. While earlier setbacks were attributed to the pandemic, recent reports have surfaced regarding budget concerns and an unfinished shoot. In an exclusive interview, co-producer Boney Kapoor addresses these rumours and sheds light on the true status of the film: “I recently showed some portions of the film to almost 300 people in Chennai and they loved it. The film’s shoot is complete; however, extensive VFX work is underway, which is taking some time. Contrary to what reports suggest, the budget has not been exceeded.” Actor Ajay Devgn plays a football coach in the period drama Maidaan.

The official spokesperson for the film also dismisses the reports, saying, “The film is on track, and there are no issues. The film’s release date is pending as of now.”

A source close to the film’s production team explains that the slight pause in finalising the release date is due to the crowded lineup of big releases such as Tiger 3 scheduled for Diwali, Animal on December 1 and Dunki on Christmas this year. “Maidaan is a unique film with a long-lasting appeal. It is expected to gain momentum through word of mouth, much like Dangal. Hence, we are taking our time to select the date and there’s no rush,” the source explains.

Currently, Devgn is busy with filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, alongside Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh. The announcement was done recently via social media, and pics showed Ajay, Ranveer and Rohit praying at the film's mahurat.