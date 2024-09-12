Boondan Phuhaar: A musical sojourn to celebrate the monsoon season

Vidushi Sunanda Sharma, a vocalist of Banaras Gharana, presented a mesmerising musical evening titled ‘Boondan Phuhaar’ at the Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. Organized by the Girija Darshan Trust, the concert featured an ensemble of accompanying musicians, including Pt. Vinay Mishra on the harmonium, Pt. Mithilesh Kumar Jha on the tabla, and U. Ghulam Ali on the sarangi. Together, they created an immersive musical experience that captures the essence of the rainy season. LG Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Sadhna Shrivastav, Sunanda Sharma, Kusum Awasthi and Raja Randhir Singh

LT Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Manoj Sinha who was the chief guest, said, "The event was a beautiful celebration of Indian classical music. Varanasi, a city steeped in history and culture, remains a testament to India's enduring spirit. Girija ji has been a tremendous guiding star for preserving and promoting the rich musical and artistic heritage of Banaras."

Kusum Awasthi (Retd. Chief Commissioner of Income Tax) says, “Putting together this event has been a truly beautiful journey. Sunanda is a guru to me and watching her meticulously carrying the torch of this legacy forward is a true blessing.”

With her musical renditions, Sunanda had captivated audiences worldwide. On this occasion she says, “Music is a beautiful path of life and Celebrating Nature with Music is a blissful opportunity."

The Girija Darshan Trust, founded by Sunanda Sharma, is dedicated to preserving and promoting the rich heritage of Indian classical music. Named in honour of her Gurus, Smt. Girija Devi ji and Pt. Sudarshan Sharma, the trust aims to nurture young talents and create platforms for established artists to showcase their brilliance.