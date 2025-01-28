Can Al make you a better boss?

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) is shaking things up, even in boardrooms. While many envision Al advancements leading to a future where robots rule and humans become obsolete, a new book, Lead Smart in the Al Era by Dr Dr Amit Kumar, Dr Vikas Kumar and Surbhi Jain

Amit Kumar Jain, Director of Operations and Services at DMRC, and Surbhi Jain, IES, offers a different perspective.

"This isn't about robots replacing humans; it's about using Al to amplify human strengths, like intelligence and creativity," explain the authors.

The book explores how AI can enhance leadership in a volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous (VUCA) world.

Imagine a scenario where your team's insights are complemented by AI-generated strategies, allowing you to address potential challenges proactively, even before certain plans are implemented. Or consider AI sifting through mountains of data, reducing workload and identifying hidden opportunities to deliver tailored strategies for effective execution.

"It's not about replacing human judgment. Rather, it's about equipping leaders with tools to make more informed and insightful decisions," the authors share. However, they emphasise that Al-driven analysis is only one part of the equation.

"Emotional intelligence, empathy and authentic relationships remain crucial elements exclusive to humans," they remark, adding, “Al can't replace the human touch, as it has its own limitations, such as data privacy concerns, algorithmic biases, and the potential for overreliance on technology.” The book encourages leaders to embrace Al's potential while staying grounded in human values.

It's a timely reminder that in the age of automation, the most valuable skills are uniquely human: creativity, critical thinking and the ability to build strong, meaningful connections.

Therefore, leaders can leverage Al for tangible outcomes while remaining vigilant about Al behaviour. The authors also delve into data as a pivotal factor of production, addressing vital concerns such as data quality, governance and security. The book uses real-life examples, to highlight emerging technology-driven trends such as outcome-based business models, personalisation in marketing, competition, the future of work, responsible AI, predictive analytics and digital transformation. Endorsed by thought leaders such as bureaucrat Amitabh Kant and entrepreneur Nandan Nilekani, it provides a road map for leveraging digital transformation and effective leadership in the Al era. These insights provide a practical lens through which leaders can harness innovation and navigate the complexities of the current times.

