Monday, Sep 30, 2024
Celebrating India-Sweden ties: A look at the sustainable Sweden Day Reception

BySanchita Kalra
Sep 30, 2024 02:45 PM IST

Jan Thesleff, Swedish Ambassador to India, highlighted the collaboration rooted in essential pillars of sustainability, innovation, and a green transition

The celebration of sustainability resonated in every corner at the illuminated lawns at the residence of Jan Thesleff, Swedish Ambassador to India.

Jan Thesleff, Swedish Ambassador to India(Photos: Manoj Verma/HT)
Jan Thesleff, Swedish Ambassador to India(Photos: Manoj Verma/HT)

On the occasion of Sweden Day Reception, he addressed the gathering and said, “Today, we celebrate the historic and dynamic relationship between India and Sweden. Together, we are building a stronger future day by day, brick by brick.”

He also highlighted the collaboration rooted in essential pillars of sustainability, innovation, and a green transition, echoing a shared vision for a better tomorrow.

Live ice sculpting
Live ice sculpting

The guests were captivated by breathtaking ice sculptures, a sustain-a-bar and Bollywood music. The surprise element of the evening was the live demonstration of ice carving that transformed solid blocks into a heart-shaped artwork. Among those present at do were British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, and others.

Follow Us On