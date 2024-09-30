Celebrating India-Sweden ties: A look at the sustainable Sweden Day Reception

The celebration of sustainability resonated in every corner at the illuminated lawns at the residence of Jan Thesleff, Swedish Ambassador to India. Jan Thesleff, Swedish Ambassador to India(Photos: Manoj Verma/HT)

On the occasion of Sweden Day Reception, he addressed the gathering and said, “Today, we celebrate the historic and dynamic relationship between India and Sweden. Together, we are building a stronger future day by day, brick by brick.”

He also highlighted the collaboration rooted in essential pillars of sustainability, innovation, and a green transition, echoing a shared vision for a better tomorrow.

Live ice sculpting

The guests were captivated by breathtaking ice sculptures, a sustain-a-bar and Bollywood music. The surprise element of the evening was the live demonstration of ice carving that transformed solid blocks into a heart-shaped artwork. Among those present at do were British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, and others.