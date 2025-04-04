Cherry Blossoms, a bucket list item for tourists in Japan, are now blooming in glory in India

Bathed in pink, Japan transforms into a paradise during the months of April and May. The Japanese authorities officially announced the start of the Sakura season. Now, this Asian country will soon see tourists pouring in from India and other parts of the world to witness this breathtaking phenomenon. Cherry blossom season in Japan is a well-loved natural phenomenon that draws large number of tourists (AFP )

During Sakura season in Tokyo, there are many activities that take place in the city (AFP )

Japan has become the top 5 most searched destination in India, which shows people's increased interest in visiting this country. Santosh Kumar, Country Manager for India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia at Booking.com, says, “This year, we're witnessing a surge in Indians travelling to Japan. There is a 65% year-over-year increase in searches, driven by the desire to experience the beauty of the cherry blossom season and enjoy the summer holidays. Tokyo, in particular, is among the top 10 most searched cities by Indians this year with a 75% increase in searches as compared to last year.”

Pratik Bhandari, a travel influencer, had visited Japan during the cherry blossom season and stayed back for over a month. Calling it “absolutely unforgettable”, he says “The flowers are just starting to bloom so if you are planning to go, visit in early April, while places up north, like Hokkaido, tend to bloom a little later. In fact, if you go in late April, which is the exit season, you won’t have that many tourists and can enjoy the places even better.”

Take a leisurely walk along the Ueno Park or Meguro River to see the cherry blossoms in blooms (Pratik Bhandari)

In Tokyo, Pratik suggests spots like Ueno Park, Shinjuku gyoen, and the Meguro River to see the blooms, however, he advises people travel up north for a better viewing pleasure. "I really loved Aomori - the city has a serene vibe during sakura season. You can also visit Hirosaki Castle that's framed by thousands of cherry trees with a soft pink hue reflecting in the moat.

While one can't go wrong with a visit to Tokyo during Sakura season, Pratik suggests these hidden gems - Philosopher’s Path for a peaceful walk, Osaka Castle and the Okawa River offer a more laid-back sakura experience. I also discovered Kanazawa, Takayama, and Matsumoto, which are less well-known but full of charm and natural beauty during cherry blossom season.

View cherry blooms in India

Jammu & Kashmir

Kashmir, paradise on earth, gets bathed in a pink hue with cherry and almond blossoms (AFP)

“Springtime in J&K is like stepping into a real-life painting,” says Pallavi Agarwal, Founder and CEO, goSTOPS. Places like Gulmarg, Srinagar, Pahalgam, Baramulla, and Shopian are drenched in delicate pink hues, making every corner feel like a postcard. Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden is where cherry blossoms and tulips have a major crossover event, with Dal Lake in the background completing the masterpiece. And if you’re looking for a hidden gem, Badamwari Garden in Srinagar is an absolute chef’s kiss with almond and cherry trees adding to the fairytale vibes.

When to visit: March to April

Nagaland

Kohima may be all about the legendary Hornbill Festival, but it’s also a secret cherry blossom paradise. Places like Kohima War Cemetery and Kohima Botanical Garden are straight-up blushing with pink blooms. Kohima's got you if you’re all about vibing with local culture while sipping on some cherry blossom-themed coffee. You can also go to Khuzama village and Dzukou Valley are where the wild blossoms party hard!

When to visit: late October to early December (peaks in November)

Mumbai

The highway between Ghatkopar and Vikhroli transforms into a pink haven in spring with pink trumpet trees start to bloom. The pink blossoms seen in Mumbai are not actually cherry blossoms from the Prunus genus (like those found in Japan). However, they are aesthetic and have become a popular spot for tourists and Mumbaikars alike, who want to enjoy this sakura season but may not be travelling to Japan.

When time to visit: December to April

Shillong

Soak in the pink magic at Shillong (Larissa D’Sa)

The best way to soak in the cherry blossom season in Shilliong is to start your morning by walking around Ward’s Lake with a coffee in hand. “If you time it right, the Cherry Blossom Festival is the cherry on top with music, food, and good vibes all around,” says travel influencer Larissa D’Sa, adding, “The air smells fresher, the streets look straight out of a Studio Ghibli film, and everyone’s got their cameras out to capture the moment.” Places like Ward’s Lake, Polo Grounds, and the entire winding streets of Shillong are perfect to go view these blooms.

When to visit: late October to early December, (peaks in November)

Bengaluru

What’s in a name? This adage perfectly suits the ‘cherry blossom’ season in Bengaluru. While it has gained popularity for these supposed Japanese trees lining the streets of Cubbon Park, Whitefield, MG Road, IIM Bangalore and Bannerghatta Road, and Silk Board to name a few, it is technically not true. Pink trumpet trees or Tabebuia avellanedae and Tabebuia rosea are vibrant pink blooms native to South America. These trees were introduced to the city by the British. They are said to have been planted to help ease homesickness, as the pink blossoms reminded them of their homeland's springtime.

When to visit: December to March