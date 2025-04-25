14 years later, Papon recalls how Jiyein Kyun changed everything for him in Bollywood

When the song Jiyein Kyun from Dum Maaro Dum released in 2011, it became more than just a melancholic tune in a thriller film — it was Papon’s breakthrough in Bollywood. The song, composed by Pritam and penned by Jaideep Sahni, stood out for its emotional depth and simplicity. For the Assamese singer, it opened doors to a string of soulful hits in Hindi cinema, including Moh Moh Ke Dhaage (Dum Laga Ke Haisha), Kyon (Barfi!), Humnava (Hamari Adhuri Kahani), and Bulleya (Sultan). Papon talks about the popularity of the track Jiyein Kyun

“Jiyein Kyun was my first big break in Bollywood. Technically, the first song I sang in Bollywood was Sajana from Let's Enjoy (2004), but Jiyein Kyun changed everything for me,” he tells us, adding that before that song, Bollywood was never his priority.

“I had no plans from my childhood for Bollywoods. I was performing in Mumbai when Rohan Sippy met me and asked if I’d like to sing for a film. Later, Pritam Da called me and appreciated my independent Assamese album Jonaki Raati before offering me this song,” he recalls.

The 49-year-old singer also reflected on how Jiyein Kyun also challenged the industry’s vocal norms at the time. When most playback singers were known for their high-pitched delivery, Papon insisted on maintaining a low and earthy tone.

“Back then, everyone was singing high. I was the only newcomer who sang that low. I actually recorded it seven semitones lower than it was originally composed by Pritam da, and that distinct depth became both a unique strength and, initially, a challenge as well. It was difficult to place a voice like mine against the typical Bollywood hero,” he recalls adding that it was this very depth that made the song unforgettable. Papon believes that the listeners connected with the song's rawness, and over time, it became an anthem for those nursing quiet heartbreaks or seeking introspection.

“Even today, almost every concert I perform, fans request Jiyein Kyun. It’s one of my absolute favorites to sing live. I sincerely thank Pritam Da and Rohan Sippy for trusting my voice,” he adds.