15 years of Pyaar Ka Punchnama: Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Divyenndu and other leading stars' career graph

The 2011 sleeper hit Pyaar Ka Punchnama clocks in 15 years today and apart from giving an iconic monologue that became a cultural phenomenon, it launched six acting careers, including those of Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Divyenndu, and we take a look at what have they been doing since then. Pyaar Ka Punchnama Kartik Aaryan

The biggest name to have come out of the PKP cast is Kartik who is currently one of the most sought after leading men in Bollywood. It took a while for him to find that footing and it happened with another of his collaborations with PKP director Luv Ranjan, the 2018 release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Post that, he built it up with hits like Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh (both 2019) and then solidified that place with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024). He also gave critically acclaimed performances in Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023) and Chandu Champion (2024). Kartik now has films like Captain India, Naagzilla and the intense romantic drama with Anurag Basu in the offering next. Nushrratt Bharuccha

The after effects of PKP and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety success worked for Nushrratt too who went on to be part of films like Dream Girl (2019), Chhalaang (2020) and Akelli (2024). The actor also headlined the horror franchise Chhorii with its two films released in 2021 and 2025 respectively. Last seen in the silent comedy film Ufff Yeh Siyapaa last year, Nushrratt is yet to announce her next project. Divyenndu

Divyenndu wasn’t a part of the sequel to PKP released in 2015, but embarked on a solo career on his own. He did films like Chashme Baddoor (2015), Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017) and Madgaon Express (2024). But his breakthrough role came as Munna Tripathi in the web series Mirzapur. While his character was killed in the show after two seasons, he returns to the franchise in its big screen outing, Mirzapur The Movie this year. Divyenndu was also seen in the web series Glory this month and will appear in Ram Charan-starrer pan-India film Peddi next month. Sonnalli A Sajnani

After PKP, Sonnalli went on to star in films like PKP 2, Jai Mummy Di (2020) and Aseq (2023), but none managed to make waves critically or commercially. She appeared in the web series Illegal- Justice, Out of Order and Anamika, but found little success. Sonnalli has a number of unreleased projects in the pipeline including Noorani Chehra and Boondi Raita, which have been in the release limbo for years. On the personal front, she got married to hotelier Ashesh L Sajnani and the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Shukar, on November 27, 2024. Raayo S Bakhirta

Post the success of PKP, Raayo was the face that didn’t come out as often. He did a film Ishk Actually in 2013 but it disappeared without a trace. The actor did a few off beat projects like 706 (2019), short film Guzara (2019) and the music video Hoon Main Alag (2024). He ventured into theatre last year with Kaneez: A Musical Love Story and was last seen in the micro drama Mera P.A. Don in March this year. Ishita Raj