25 years of Taal: Subhash Ghai shares the real story behind casting Aishwarya Rai

When director Subhash Ghai's Taal released in theatres in 1999, audiences were unaware that the film would revolutionise the musical genre by not merely incorporating music into the narrative but by structuring the entire story around it. As Taal, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshaye Khanna and Anil Kapoor, marks its 25th anniversary today, Ghai reflects on the creative process that he considers the pinnacle of his career. A picture from the sets of Taal

Wanted to get out of the image of Khalnayak

Ghai, who was already known at the time for his love story Pardes (1997), was still overshadowed by the success of his 1993 blockbuster Khalnayak. Eager to redefine his storytelling approach, he conceived Taal as a departure from his previous work. "My inspiration was the rebel in me that I will not make a crime film. I was going through Khalnayak's success and I wanted to know if I can make a love story or not," the 79-year-old filmmaker says. He adds, "It was a big challenge for me on how to go about it. I purposely kept the title Taal, so that main apne aap ko bhatkau nahi. That's when the music was also born."

Told AR Rahman he was the hero of the film

Ghai turned to the acclaimed music composer AR Rahman, whose work in Roja (1992), Dil Se (1998), and Rangeela (1995) had already made a significant impact. For Ghai, Rahman was central to the film's vision. "I had to change my composer and went to AR Rahman. I told him that 'my title is Taal and you are the hero and rest are my characters and stories'. He was very happy," Ghai reveals, adding "once you keep the title Taal you have to live up to it."

"My first duty was I go with Rahman's vision, and he goes with mine," Ghai says. He continues, “Rahman, who has international sensibilities, took on the challenge of working with a north Indian lyricist (Anand Bakshi) and singer (Sukhvinder). Subsequently, the songs were recorded, and we spent some 80 days together. After that I re-drafted my script as per the music. First I wrote the story as a director but later I worked on it musically.”

Aishwarya Rai with Subhash Ghai

Saroj Khan recommended Aishwarya Rai for the role

Although there were rumours that Mahima Chaudhry was initially considered for the role of Mansi, Ghai reveals that choreographer Saroj Khan was instrumental in casting Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. "One day I asked Saroj, 'who is the best dancer amongst all the heroines on my wishlist' and she said 'Aishwarya Rai'. So I called Ash and narrated the story and she accepted it," Ghar shares. He further says, “She worked very hard throughout the film. Whether it was rain, mud or toofan, she was there whenever we wanted, and she did exactly what I wanted her to.”

Subhash Ghai with Anil Kapoor and Akshaye Khanna.

Three choreographers came together for Taal

It is little known that the film's choreography was a collaboration between three renowned choreographers. "Because the journey was from rural areas to cities to the cosmetic world, there was a growth in story, even in the costumes and presentation. Shiamak Davar, Ahmad Khan, and Saroj Khan came together for the film and helped me a lot," Ghai says while adding that their combined efforts contributed to the film's unique dance sequences.

I was making a new Subhash Ghai

Reflecting on the challenge of reinventing his style and creating a film that was distinct from his earlier works, Ghai shares, "I was making a new Subhash Ghai. It was a pure musical film so I decided there will be no villain, no fight, no violence, no mirch masala."

"I changed myself as Subhash Ghai the director [everyone knew] and went for a different trip. This was the time when I was at my peak. It was a very big shift from my own sensibility of commercial cinema," he ends.