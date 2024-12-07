5 New OTT releases to binge on this weekend: Alia Bhatt's Jigra to Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

There really is nothing better than cosying up at home with a lineup of binge-worthy Indian movies and shows. If you couldn’t grab a seat at the theatre for one of the many new releases that dropped this past week, don’t worry — OTT platforms have got you covered! Here’s a crisp list of Bollywood and Tollywood releases streaming this weekend, so grab your snacks and settle in. New OTT releases to binge on this weekend

Jigra

Alia Bhatt shines in Jigra, an action-packed drama about Satya, a young woman fighting to rescue her brother who’s been falsely imprisoned abroad. The high-octane narrative paired with Vedang Raina's face card makes this a must-watch. You can find it on Netflix.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri lead this hilarious yet suspenseful ride, where a missing CD containing private footage throws their lives into turmoil. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film is packed with humour and twists. You can find it on Netflix.

Maeri

Maeri is an emotionally charged tale of a mother seeking justice for her daughter after a brutal crime. When the system fails her, she takes matters into her own hands. This hard-hitting drama started streaming starring Tanvi Mundle, Chinmay Mandlekar, Bhushan Patil, and Sagar Deshmukh. You can find this on Zee5

Amaran

This Tamil, biographical film tells the story of Indian Army Major Mukund Varadarajan, portraying his bravery and sacrifice. With a star-studded cast that includes Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, this is one that will keep you on the edge of your seats. You can find this on Netflix.

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar

Dive into a thrilling crime drama where a determined police officer unravels a complex heist that begins with averting a daylight robbery! Starring Avinash Tiwary, Jimmy Shergill, and Tamannaah Bhatia, this film is packed with suspense — it's not your normal crime show. You can find this on Netflix.

With these exciting releases, your weekend plans are sorted — no ticket queues required!