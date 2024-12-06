5 things you didn’t know about BTS RM’s maiden documentary: Insider look into life, 'emotionally volatile me is very me’

BTS' Kim Namjoon, stage name RM, is letting fans in like never before in his highly anticipated documentary RM: Right People, Wrong Place, now showing in theatres worldwide. The introspective film, which was filmed in the eight months before his conscription into the South Korean military, offers a raw and vulnerable glimpse into the mind of the rapper. Fans can expect a side of RM that’s more open, reflective, and authentic than ever before. RM: Right People, Wrong Place

In an exclusive Q&A with PEOPLE, RM shared his thoughts on the documentary and its purpose. “There have been many aspects of my life where I couldn’t be honest,” the 30-year-old confesses. “When I express these causes, I’m not sure how my fans or people outside will think about it, but I just wanted to share my story. I want to fully express my story... and I wish to be more of my true self.” Following from this, here are five things you didn't know about Namjoon's maiden solo screen debut!

This is RM’s first solo documentary

While RM does have two solo albums: Indigo and Right Place, Wrong Person — this is the first time he will be debuting solo on screen. The documentary reflects a time when BTS was on hiatus, and the members were pursuing solo projects while preparing for mandatory military service. RM: Right People, Wrong Place takes viewers behind the scenes as RM works on his album, which was released in May 2024, and offers an intimate look at his thoughts and emotions.

In an old interview with Spanish news agency EFE, the rapper mentioned, “After 10 years as a member of BTS, I didn't know who I was and I wanted to know,” he told the Spanish news agency EFE. “I started out as a teenage rapper, then BTS came along and it was all very intense. Now that the group is inactive, I've gone back to thinking about the beginnings and the real reasons why I joined BTS.”

First BTS documentary with no live performances

What sets RM’s documentary apart from his bandmates’ solo films is the absence of live performances. The album, Right Place, Wrong Person, had yet to be released when RM began his military service and therefor, the documentary has a greater focus on the emotional and creative process. It’s not about the fanfare of a live show — it’s about the quiet moments of doubt, excitement, and experimentation. Audiences will experience RM’s personal highs and lows, feeling his enthusiasm and moments of uncertainty alongside him.

Experimenting with new genres

While RM's expertise lies in K-Pop, he embarks on on a musical journey in the documentary, collaborating with a collective of musicians alongside his longtime creative director San Yawn. The film reveals RM stepping outside of his comfort zone, experimenting with new genres and sounds. This period of slower pace gave RM the freedom to explore without the constraints of BTS’s hectic schedule. It’s a glimpse into the artist as he’s never been seen before — freewheeling and creatively uninhibited.

RM opens up about his emotional volatility

As BTS's leader, RM has often been expected to maintain a calm, composed persona. But in this documentary, he opens up about his emotional volatility. “I’m the icon of ups and downs,” RM jokes. “I’m the icon of going full throttle or stopping abruptly. But I think my role as leader of BTS helped me rein that in a little. I always told myself, focus on balance... But even this emotionally volatile me is very me. So what do I do with this me?” It’s a candid admission of the struggle to reconcile his true self with the expectations placed on him.

From Rap Monster to Real Me

RM’s journey also involves a shift in his identity. Early on in BTS’s career, he went by the name “Rap Monster”, a persona that fit his fiery rap style. However, over time, RM began to wonder if that name truly captured all of who he is. In the documentary, he reflects on his evolution, noting that RM would no longer mean“Rap Monster”, instead standing for “Real Me”. This new name embraces all of his facets: the rapper, the leader, the philanthropist, the art collector, and the occasional wanderer.

For BTS fans and newcomers alike, RM: Right People, Wrong Place is an unmissable opportunity to see the real RM. The film made its debut at the 29th Busan International Film Festival. The documentary hit theatres abroad on December 5.