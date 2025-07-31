Aamir Khan calls son Junaid ‘nepo kid’ as they announce Sitaare Zameen Par YouTube release, Azad makes a cameo; watch

During a press conference this week, Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan announced that after a successful theatrical run, his recently released film Sitaare Zameen Par will take the digital route. Instead of major streaming platforms such as Netflix and Hotstar, the film will arrive on YouTube on Aamir’s channel Aamir Khan Talkies. Audiences will be able to watch Sitaare Zameen Par, also starring Genelia Deshmukh, from the comfort of their homes, for just ₹100. To announce the release date of his film, Aamir recruited his sons Junaid Khan and Azad Rao Khan. Junaid Khan and Aamir Khan with Azad Rao Khan

To announce the release of Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan decided to take audiences for a trip down memory lane with a funny skit inspired by Andaz Apna Apna (1994). The video begins with Aamir entering his kitchen and scolding his cook for downloading Sitaare Zameen Par and watching it on his phone. The cook then tells Aamir that Junaid Babu has thought of a new scheme. Aamir enters the room and there we see Junaid Khan, enacting the scene from Andaz Apna Apna where Aamir spoke to his father about selling their salon and starting a bangle business.

Before Junaid tells Aamir that he has released Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube, the star kid recites his father’s iconic dialogue: “Aaj mujhe ehsaas hua, ki aap purush hi nahi, maha purush hain!” Aamir then goes on to take digs at himself for doing Thugs of Hindostan (2018) and Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), joking about the money he lost. When Junaid reveals that he rejected the offer of ₹100 crore and released Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube, an angry Aamir screamed, “Nikamme! Namakool! Nepo kid! Yeh kya kiya tune?” Azad Rao Khan peeks in to see them fighting and then leaves, shutting the door which has the release date on it: August 1.

In the comment section below, fans can’t get enough of the father-son duo. One such netizen gushed, “Hahaha I thought it was going to be cringe but it was cute and funny. Junaid and Aamir should definitely do a comedy film where they are playing dad and son. Something on the lines of Dhamaal (2007) - mad, zany, silly but truly hilarious. Huge potential there,” whereas another wrote, “I enjoyed this more than any Aamir Khan movie of the past couple of years. 😂😂😂.” Another fan claimed, “Goddammit this was funny as hell. I miss this Aamir.” Meanwhile, an internet user shared, “On a completely different note - i saw Junaid at Prithvi last night in a play and he was quite good. He was also very chill after the show and hanging out with the audience - nice to see.”

How excited are you to catch Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube?