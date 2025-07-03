Aamir Khan to attend the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne as Chief Guest

Actor Aamir Khan, who is currently basking in the love for his recent release Sitaare Zameen Par, will be attending the 16th edition of The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) as its official Chief Guest, being held from August 14-August 24. His appearance will include a special retrospective celebrating his contribution to Indian cinema and culminating in a spotlight event on his film, Sitaare Zameen Par, followed by a live conversation with Aamir and director RS Prasanna. Actor Aamir Khan

Talking about the festival, Aamir says, “I’m humbled and thrilled to be a part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. I look forward to engaging with audiences, sharing some of my most cherished work, and being part of conversations that celebrate the power of films. With Sitaare Zameen Par, we’ve tried to tell a story that embraces inclusivity and neurodivergence with sensitivity and heart — and I’m grateful that the film has resonated with so many. I’m excited to share this journey with Melbourne and shine a light on the stories that matter.”

Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange is “honoured” to have Aamir at the event. He adds, “Aamir Khan is someone whose work has always reflected sensitivity, depth, and a fearless commitment to storytelling. He is an artist who has consistently used cinema as a force for social change, and his journey continues to inspire generations.”