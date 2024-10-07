Aasif Sheikh on Lav Kush Ramlila: Delhiites know how to truly celebrate every festival

Despite moving from Delhi to Mumbai at a young age, Aasif Sheikh still has a strong affinity for his hometown. The actor, who recently travelled to the Capital to attend the popular Lav Kush Ramlila — for the fourth consecutive year — tells us how meaningful it is to celebrate the festive season in the city. Aasif Sheikh and Rohitashv Goud at Lav Kush Ramlila.

“Coming to Delhi is always good. Mujhe thoda sa lalach rehta hai wapas aane ka, because my roots are here,” he says, adding, “Delhi is definitely a city of festivities and Delhiites know how to truly celebrate every festival. When I came to Mumbai, I started missing certain things about Delhi such as the food, the culture and Dilli ke log.”

While he never attended the Ramlila as a child, Sheikh has some fond memories of Diwali in Delhi. “When I was a child, crackers chalte the, toh hum unse khelte thhay. This Ramlila wasn’t as big, so I never attended it back then. But now, it has become so grand. There is so much of excitement for Diwali in this city!” the actor shares.

The 59-year-old, known for his role in the popular sitcom Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! also reveals that he often gets feedback about his role when he visits the Capital.

“My family keeps getting a lot of feedback. Since my sister stays in the city, she keeps sending me memes and snippets because my show is very popular here,” he ends.