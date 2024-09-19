Abdu Rozik on cancelling his wedding: The trolling we faced after our engagement was eroding our relationship

Tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik called off his wedding with fiance Amira recently, after four months of getting engaged. While talking to us in a detailed conversation about his decision, he tells us that it was an "overwhelming mix of emotions" for him. "When I first realized the wedding had to be canceled, there was sadness, disappointment, and even a sense of failure. It's never easy to accept that something you have been planning for, dreaming about, and working towards won’t come to fruition," he expresses. Abdu Rozik on cancelling wedding with Amira

He further goes on to elaborate the "cultural differences" between them that became an issue for their relationship. "Over time, as our relationship progressed, the differences between us became more apparent. We found ourselves struggling to bridge certain gaps, and I started to feel the weight of these issues in our future together. Ultimately, I knew that entering into a marriage with unresolved cultural differences would only lead to greater challenges," the 20-year-old shares and continues, "Cultural differences can be subtle or obvious, and in our case, it was a combination of both. For example, there were differences in how our respective families viewed marriage and the roles we were supposed to play within that structure. Certain rituals and customs that were important to Amira’s side didn't align with my understanding or comfort level. Likewise, being a person of determination introduced another layer of complexity that required a very specific kind of mental strength and acceptance, not just from Amira but from her entire family."

Rozik also adds that their families were also naturally "saddened" about the news. “Both sides had been invested in our relationship and had looked forward to celebrating our union. However, they also understood the importance of making the right choice for the future. In the end, both families wanted what was best for us, and they supported us in our choice to part ways rather than proceed with unresolved differences.”

Ask him about how his fiance Amira take the decision and he answers, "Amira took the decision very hard. One of the hardest parts for her was the relentless trolling we faced after announcing our engagement. It deeply affected her mental health, and as much as I wanted to protect her from it, it became clear that this negativity was eroding our relationship. Currently, we are both trying to give each other space to heal emotionally," highlighting how the trolling after their engagement affected his relationship with her.

This experience taught Rozik several invaluable lessons - "First and foremost, compatibility goes beyond love. It's important to ensure that values, cultural practices, and expectations align before committing to marriage. Relationships are about more than just emotional connection—they require the ability to navigate real-life challenges together," he ends.