Abdu Rozik slams ‘nasty’ response to his engagement in new post: I deserve to be happy also

Abdu Rozik is opening up about the trolls he had to face ever since his engagement has been announced. The Tajikistani singer and popular internet personality is all set to tie the knot with an Emirati girl named Amira from Dubai on July 7. He had shared a glimpse from his engagement, revealing that he exchanged rings on April 24. (Also read: Bigg Boss 16's Abdu Rozik shares pics of his engagement, gives glimpse of fiancee Amira. See post) Abdu Rozik in the new Instagram video.

Abdu's Instagram post

In a new Instagram post, Abdu shared a video of himself addressing the negative reactions and comments that have since come his way. The singer said that Amira and her side of the family are also reading the negative comments. “Just because I am short, you think I cannot do marriage? Please, don't be nasty on social media. Don't tell bad things to people and write bad comments because it will affect them mentally,” he said in the video.

'Imagine Amira and her family are reading these comments'

Meanwhile, in the caption, he wrote: “Thank you to everyone who has congratulated me and wished us well but from happy news I also have to talk about something bad that’s happening. I want to say the negative comments and those who are making fun of me and being nasty is very sad. Imagine Amira and her family are reading these comments.”

He said that this negative response has turned the good news into a nightmare. “We went public after a lot of discussion and reluctance and unfortunately it is going from best news to a nightmare. People get married who are deaf blind no arms no legs but because I’m small you make fun of me. My health is good allhamdulillah and I deserve to be happy also.”

He requested users to show kindness and wrote further, “Please be kind to each other and respect each other as at end of day we don’t know how our children will look and these jokes are damaging and affect people mentally, we need to learn to love and be kind first then educate others. I used to be ashamed of who I am and my size and many families used to hide their children who are like me. But now allhamdulillah I and all the others like me have to stand tall and be accepted.”

Abdu met Amira at Cipriani Dolci at Dubai Mall in February this year. The wedding will be held on July 7 at an undisclosed location in UAE.