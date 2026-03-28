Abhilash Thapliyal on being an outsider: ‘Mera surname bhi agar Kapoor ya Khan hota toh…’

Actor Abhilash Thapliyal returned to our screens as the beloved Shwetketu Jha aka SK with the third season of Aspirants this month. Before that, he was seen as Chandan in Anurag Kashyap’s critically acclaimed crime thriller Kennedy , also starring Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat. Abhilash has steadily been climbing the stairs to success, and now as an actor, he hopes to experiment with different genres.

Speaking to HT City, Abhilash Thapliyal shared, “I'm very disciplined. So, if you give me a part, I'll make sure that I play to the T. I do whatever in my capacity I can for that part. I was lucky enough to play a drunkard in Faadu to a psycho killer in Blurr, then a teacher in Aspirants, and then a ghost in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy. I just got those parts and I was sincere enough to work towards the craft.” Abhilash further revealed that he hopes to do a project which impacts society, and would also love to dabble in comedy. When asked if that’s next on his bucket list, he replied, “It should be in the producers' bucket list. As outsiders, we can only choose from what we have been offered. So, you keep rejecting that for a long time. Like, I don't want to do this, I don't want to do that. Until you get what you want to do. Right. So, that's how it is.”

Does this make the actor wish he was born into a film family? Hearing this, Abhilash shared, “Of course. It's a privilege. Agar woh mil jaaye toh nothing like it. I mean, mera surname bhi agar Kapoor ya Khan hota toh it would have been different. Just imagine, an actor who is playing an antagonist, who is playing an SK sir, who is playing a drunkard, who is playing an XYZ character, a photographer, and playing it with so much of conviction. Koi bhi star kid agar yeh karta toh headlines kya hoti? Mujhe batana nahi padhta what all I have done, because you get a lot of support from the industry.”

However, he went on to add, “You have to be talented for sure. You cannot be just a nepo kid and become a star. You'll have to be talented to sail through. But yes, if you have talent and if you're born in the industry, it helps for sure.” Abhilash further explained, “If someone really wants to be an actor, that's the only thing he has in mind, and he comes to the city. Uske liye struggle hai. It's a fight for them, people who only want to be actors. It's a major fight for them.”

Well, we can’t wait to watch Abhilash in a comedy soon!