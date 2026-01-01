Actor Arjun Bijlani’s father-in-law Rakesh Chandra Swami passes away suddenly; Family in shock

Actor Arjun Bijlani and his family had to return from their on-going New Year vacation to Dubai after his father-in-law, Rakesh Chandra Swami, was admitted to the ICU on Monday. According to a family member, he was on a ventilator since Monday evening and couldn’t survive the health emergency, and breathed his last away Thursday morning. He was 73 and survived by son Nishank and daughter Neha. Arjun Bijlani and wife Neha Swami

The member adds, ‘He was fit and fine, set to have dinner when suddenly he suffered a stroke and was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was on a ventilator. The entire family is in shock, as Neha and Arjun had met the family before flying off. It was a sudden shock, and we are all still grappling with the situation.”

The celebrity couple , Arjun and Neha reached Mumbai on Tuesday soon after they got the information and have been at the hospital since then.

Arjun, who had married Neha Swami May 2013, was very close to his father-in-law. ‘Yes, as Arjun’s father passed away quite early, he has been very close to him, he was like a father figure to him. Of course, for Neha, he was her closest, as any father is to his daughter.”

Earlier on father's day Neha had shared a special post for him with a picture. she wrote: "Happy Father’s Day to my daddy. I’ve always admired the way you loved, led, and protected our family. I always hoped Arjun would learn from you — your strength, your patience, and the way you make fatherhood look like a blessing..“A father’s love is the foundation of a family, and yours has shaped who I am and what I seek in the people I love.” Thank you for being the example every father should strive to be. Love u daddy."